Russia's Ilsky Oil Refinery Catches Fire, Taganrog Evacuated After Drone Attacks

Drone Attacks Spark Fires and Evacuations in Southern Russia

Ilsky Oil Refinery Incident

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack, while authorities in the city of Taganrog evacuated people following a separate strike, local officials said on Friday.

No one was injured, according to preliminary information, the authorities said.

Background on Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's energy and other infrastructure in recent months to undermine Moscow's war effort. The Ilsky refinery, with a capacity of around 138,000 barrels per day, has been attacked several times before.

Impact on Russian Fuel Supply

The attacks on oil refineries have resulted in fuel shortages, long queues at the filling stations and fuel price rises across Russia.

Taganrog Evacuation and Additional Fires

In Russia's Rostov region, fires were being extinguished at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said on the Max messaging app that the authorities evacuated people from their houses in the affected areas. She said a private house was damaged and the roof of an administrative building caught fire.

Russian Defence Ministry Response

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence units had downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)