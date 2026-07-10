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Finance

Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Energy Russia Markets

Russia's Ilsky Oil Refinery Catches Fire, Taganrog Evacuated After Drone Attacks

Drone Attacks Spark Fires and Evacuations in Southern Russia

Ilsky Oil Refinery Incident

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack, while authorities in the city of Taganrog evacuated people following a separate strike, local officials said on Friday.

No one was injured, according to preliminary information, the authorities said.

Background on Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's energy and other infrastructure in recent months to undermine Moscow's war effort. The Ilsky refinery, with a capacity of around 138,000 barrels per day, has been attacked several times before.

Impact on Russian Fuel Supply

The attacks on oil refineries have resulted in fuel shortages, long queues at the filling stations and fuel price rises across Russia.

Taganrog Evacuation and Additional Fires

In Russia's Rostov region, fires were being extinguished at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said on the Max messaging app that the authorities evacuated people from their houses in the affected areas. She said a private house was damaged and the roof of an administrative building caught fire.

Russian Defence Ministry Response

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence units had downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Ilsky refinery—with a processing capacity of roughly 3 million tonnes per year (≈60,000 bpd)—has been repeatedly targeted in drone campaigns (i-npz.ru)
  • Taganrog area saw drone strikes damaging tankers and port facilities, prompting evacuations, though casualties were avoided (unn.ua)
  • These incidents reflect a broader intensifying Ukrainian campaign against deep Russian energy infrastructure, including recent major strikes on refineries in Omsk and Tuapse (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery?
The fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery was caused by a drone attack according to local officials.
Were there any injuries reported from the refinery fire or drone strikes?
No injuries were reported from the refinery fire or the drone strikes, according to preliminary information from authorities.
How have the attacks affected fuel supply in Russia?
The attacks on oil refineries have resulted in fuel shortages, long queues at filling stations, and fuel price increases across Russia.
Why did authorities evacuate people in Taganrog?
Authorities evacuated residents in Taganrog following a separate drone strike that caused fires and damaged buildings.
How many Ukrainian drones were reportedly downed by Russian air defence?
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence units downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.

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