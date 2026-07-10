GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Apollo trumps Castlelake with $7.65 billion easyJet bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Apollo Surpasses Castlelake With $7.65 Billion easyJet Takeover Offer

Main Developments in the easyJet Takeover Battle

Apollo Global's Superior Offer

July 10 (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet said on Friday it had agreed in principle to a rival £5.7 billion ($7.65 billion), or £7.15 per-share, takeover approach from Apollo Global. 

Comparison With Castlelake's Proposal

"The proposed cash offer delivers a superior outcome for easyJet shareholders by providing a higher cash value than Castlelake's latest proposal of £6.90 per easyJet share," the London-listed airline said in a statement. 

Background: Castlelake's Initial Bid

EasyJet on Sunday had agreed in principle to a £5.5 billion takeover offer from U.S. investor Castlelake.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Apollo Global Management has submitted a £5.7 billion (£7.15/share) takeover bid for easyJet, superior to Castlelake’s previous £6.90/share offer
  • easyJet board confirmed the Apollo bid delivers higher cash value and agreed in principle to it on July 10, 2026
  • Castlelake’s earlier approach had been agreed in principle at £5.5 billion, but Apollo’s superior cash offer reshapes the takeover race

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the higher takeover bid for easyJet?
Apollo Global made the higher takeover bid, offering £5.7 billion ($7.65 billion) for easyJet.
How does Apollo's offer compare to Castlelake's?
Apollo's offer of £7.15 per share is higher than Castlelake's recent proposal of £6.90 per easyJet share.
What was the value of Castlelake's takeover offer for easyJet?
Castlelake offered £5.5 billion for easyJet before Apollo's higher bid.
What currency rates were referenced in the takeover details?
The article referenced a conversion rate of $1 = 0.7447 British pounds.
Who reported and edited the takeover news?
The takeover news was reported by Yamini Kalia and Yadarisa Shabong, and edited by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks

Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire, Taganrog evacuates after drone attacks

Image for UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion

UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion

Image for EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data

EU regulators hit US wall in quest for private credit data

Image for Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race

Special delivery: Italy's postman joins the AI infrastructure race

Image for Morning Bid: Japan calling capital home

Morning Bid: Japan calling capital home

Image for Marex to acquire Singapore clearing business firm

Marex to acquire Singapore clearing business firm

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks
Asian stocks surge as investors look past Middle East attacks
Image for Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist
Oil edges lower, but heads for weekly gain as Middle East supply risks persist
Image for Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning
Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning
Image for Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount
Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount
Image for Geopolitical shifts drive sovereign funds towards national priorities, study finds
Geopolitical shifts drive sovereign funds towards national priorities, study finds
Image for Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness
Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness
Image for UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says
UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says
Image for North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
North Korea decides on measures to expand nuclear forces, KCNA reports
Image for ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU
ECB's Lagarde says she is not a French presidential candidate but will advocate for EU
Image for Russian man pleads not guilty in US cyber espionage case
Russian man pleads not guilty in US cyber espionage case
Image for Bank of England's Pill says interest rates will need to rise
Bank of England's Pill says interest rates will need to rise
Image for French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption
French central bank revises growth forecast higher despite heatwave disruption
View All Finance Posts