Apollo Surpasses Castlelake With $7.65 Billion easyJet Takeover Offer
Main Developments in the easyJet Takeover Battle
Apollo Global's Superior Offer
July 10 (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet said on Friday it had agreed in principle to a rival £5.7 billion ($7.65 billion), or £7.15 per-share, takeover approach from Apollo Global.
Comparison With Castlelake's Proposal
"The proposed cash offer delivers a superior outcome for easyJet shareholders by providing a higher cash value than Castlelake's latest proposal of £6.90 per easyJet share," the London-listed airline said in a statement.
Background: Castlelake's Initial Bid
EasyJet on Sunday had agreed in principle to a £5.5 billion takeover offer from U.S. investor Castlelake.
Exchange Rate Information
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(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)