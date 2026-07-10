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Finance

Marex to acquire Singapore clearing business firm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Marex Expands Asia-Pacific Reach with Bright Point International Acquisition

Key Details of the Marex and Bright Point International Deal

July 10 (Reuters) - Marex Group will acquire Singapore-based clearing business Bright Point International (BPI), the firm said late on Thursday, as it seeks to expand its footprint across Asia-Pacific and gain access to Chinese markets.

The firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Transaction Overview

Here are more details:

Regulatory Approval and Timeline

• The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by late 2026 or early 2027.

Impact on Client Balances and Workforce

• The deal will add roughly $800 million in client balances and more than 70 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Norway, and the UK.

Strategic Benefits for Marex

• London-headquartered global financial services platform Marex said the acquisition is expected to drive additional revenue through new clients and higher balances, and to generate synergies by internalising some clearing activities.

BPI’s Client Services

Range of Financial Products

• BPI serves clients across commodities and financial products, including FX, index futures and options, and digital asset derivatives in the Asia Pacific.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition will add approximately $800 million in client balances and over 70 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Norway, and the UK.
  • Marex aims to boost revenue through new clients, higher balances, and synergies by internalising clearing operations.
  • This move complements Marex’s strategy of expanding in Asia‑Pacific, building on its SGX membership and regional office openings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Marex acquiring in Singapore?
Marex is acquiring Bright Point International, a Singapore-based clearing business.
When will the Marex and BPI acquisition deal close?
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by late 2026 or early 2027.
How will the acquisition benefit Marex?
The acquisition will expand Marex’s presence in Asia-Pacific, add $800 million in client balances, and help access Chinese markets.
What services does Bright Point International provide?
BPI serves clients across commodities and financial products, including FX, index futures and options, and digital asset derivatives.
How many employees will join Marex after acquiring BPI?
More than 70 employees from BPI across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Norway, and the UK will join Marex.

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