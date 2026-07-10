Marex Expands Asia-Pacific Reach with Bright Point International Acquisition

Key Details of the Marex and Bright Point International Deal

July 10 (Reuters) - Marex Group will acquire Singapore-based clearing business Bright Point International (BPI), the firm said late on Thursday, as it seeks to expand its footprint across Asia-Pacific and gain access to Chinese markets.

The firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Transaction Overview

Here are more details:

Regulatory Approval and Timeline

• The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by late 2026 or early 2027.

Impact on Client Balances and Workforce

• The deal will add roughly $800 million in client balances and more than 70 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Norway, and the UK.

Strategic Benefits for Marex

• London-headquartered global financial services platform Marex said the acquisition is expected to drive additional revenue through new clients and higher balances, and to generate synergies by internalising some clearing activities.

BPI’s Client Services

Range of Financial Products

• BPI serves clients across commodities and financial products, including FX, index futures and options, and digital asset derivatives in the Asia Pacific.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)