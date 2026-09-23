Two British Military Pilots Injured in Training Aircraft Crash Near Anglesey
Details of the Aircraft Crash Incident
Location and Timing of the Crash
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Two British military pilots were injured in a crash involving a training aircraft in Wales, North Wales Police said on Wednesday.
Pilots' Condition and Immediate Response
The two pilots crashed near Anglesey and are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries, the force said, adding that there were currently no reports of any wider damage or injuries.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)