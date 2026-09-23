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Headlines

Two UK pilots injured in incident involving military training aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Two British Military Pilots Injured in Training Aircraft Crash Near Anglesey

Details of the Aircraft Crash Incident

Location and Timing of the Crash

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Two British military pilots were injured in a crash involving a training aircraft in Wales, North Wales Police said on Wednesday.

Pilots' Condition and Immediate Response

The two pilots crashed near Anglesey and are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries, the force said, adding that there were currently no reports of any wider damage or injuries.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The aircraft involved was a Hawk T2 advanced jet trainer from RAF Valley’s Military Flying Training System, used to prepare pilots for frontline fast jets (ukdefencejournal.org.uk).
  • Both pilots ejected safely before the crash; emergency services including air ambulance, fire, police and Coastguard were dispatched to the scene near Pencarnisiog, Anglesey (ukdefencejournal.org.uk).
  • North Wales Police confirmed that the pilots are being treated for minor injuries, with no wider damage or casualties reported; members of the public are advised to avoid the area (the-independent.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the UK military training aircraft incident occur?
The incident occurred near Anglesey, Wales, United Kingdom.
How many pilots were injured in the crash?
Two British military pilots were injured in the crash.
What is the condition of the injured pilots?
The two pilots are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries.
Was there any wider damage or injuries reported?
There are currently no reports of any wider damage or injuries.

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