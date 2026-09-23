Volkswagen and IG Metall to Discuss Restructuring Plans and Layoff Concerns

Upcoming Negotiations and Labour Disputes at Volkswagen

Background of the Meeting

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and labour representatives will meet next week to discuss the German automaker's radical overhaul, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, after the IG Metall union summoned management over concerns about the cuts.

Key Participants and Date

Representatives for the company, IG Metall and the works council will meet in Hanover on September 30, the source involved in the negotiations said.

Financial newspaper Handelsblatt was the first to report the date.

Union Actions and Labour Agreement

IG Metall's Response

Earlier this month, IG Metall said it would invoke a special clause in its landmark 2024 labour agreement with Volkswagen, demanding that the company stick to employment and investment commitments made in that deal.

Escalation in Labour Dispute

The move marked an escalation in the fight for Volkswagen's future. The group's fractious supervisory board signed off on a plan earlier this month to double layoffs to some 100,000 people, but many details have yet to be agreed.

Impact on German Production Sites

German production sites are under particular pressure, with four plants facing possible closure from early next decade.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams and Barbara Lewis)