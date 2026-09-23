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VW and union to discuss concerns over restructuring next week, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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VW and union to discuss concerns over restructuring next week, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Volkswagen and IG Metall to Discuss Restructuring Plans and Layoff Concerns

Upcoming Negotiations and Labour Disputes at Volkswagen

Background of the Meeting

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen and labour representatives will meet next week to discuss the German automaker's radical overhaul, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, after the IG Metall union summoned management over concerns about the cuts.

Key Participants and Date

Representatives for the company, IG Metall and the works council will meet in Hanover on September 30, the source involved in the negotiations said.

Financial newspaper Handelsblatt was the first to report the date.

Union Actions and Labour Agreement

IG Metall's Response

Earlier this month, IG Metall said it would invoke a special clause in its landmark 2024 labour agreement with Volkswagen, demanding that the company stick to employment and investment commitments made in that deal.

Escalation in Labour Dispute

The move marked an escalation in the fight for Volkswagen's future. The group's fractious supervisory board signed off on a plan earlier this month to double layoffs to some 100,000 people, but many details have yet to be agreed.

Impact on German Production Sites

German production sites are under particular pressure, with four plants facing possible closure from early next decade.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • VW, IG Metall and the works council will convene in Hanover on September 30 to address concerns over VW’s radical restructuring plans reported earlier this week.
  • The overhaul could entail up to 100,000 job cuts globally and closure of four German plants, including Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Neckarsulm—a move likely to breach job guarantees under the December 2024 agreement between VW and IG Metall.
  • IG Metall has already invoked a special clause from the 2024 collective bargaining deal that secures employment and investment commitments through 2030, signaling heightened tension in the labour-management dispute.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Volkswagen and IG Metall holding talks?
The talks aim to address union concerns over Volkswagen's restructuring, job cuts, and plant closures in Germany.
When and where will the Volkswagen-union meeting take place?
The meeting is scheduled for September 30 in Hanover, involving representatives from Volkswagen, IG Metall, and the works council.
What prompted the union's action against Volkswagen?
IG Metall invoked a special clause in the 2024 labor agreement due to concerns over employment and investment commitments amid restructuring.
How many job cuts is Volkswagen planning?
Volkswagen's supervisory board approved a plan to double layoffs to about 100,000 people, though many details remain undecided.
Which Volkswagen sites are most threatened by closures?
Four German production plants are facing possible closure from the early next decade due to restructuring pressures.

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