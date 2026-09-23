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Finance

L&G to cut about 10% of workforce by mid-2027, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Legal & General Plans 10% Workforce Reduction by 2027, Bloomberg Reports

Legal & General's Workforce Reduction Strategy

Overview of the Report

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Legal & General plans to reduce its headcount by roughly 10%, or about 1,000 jobs, by the middle of 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as CEO António Simões presses ahead with a drive to streamline the British insurer.

Verification Status

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • L&G is targeting a 10% reduction in workforce (≈1,000 jobs) by mid‑2027 to simplify operations and improve efficiency (en.wikipedia.org)
  • This move aligns with L&G’s broader strategy to become a “growing, simpler, better‑connected” business, focused on three core divisions and delivering enhanced returns to shareholders (group.legalandgeneral.com)
  • The cost‑cutting effort complements recent actions including a £1.2 bn share buyback—the largest in L&G’s history—and disciplined capital allocation under Simões’s leadership (group.legalandgeneral.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Legal & General cut by 2027?
Legal & General plans to reduce its workforce by roughly 10%, or about 1,000 jobs, by mid-2027.
What is driving Legal & General’s job cuts?
The cuts are part of CEO António Simões’ initiative to streamline operations within the British insurer.
When was the Legal & General headcount reduction reported?
The job cuts were reported on Wednesday, as per Bloomberg News.
Where is Legal & General based?
Legal & General is a British insurer headquartered in London.

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