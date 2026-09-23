Legal & General Plans 10% Workforce Reduction by 2027, Bloomberg Reports
Legal & General's Workforce Reduction Strategy
Overview of the Report
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Legal & General plans to reduce its headcount by roughly 10%, or about 1,000 jobs, by the middle of 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as CEO António Simões presses ahead with a drive to streamline the British insurer.
Verification Status
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)