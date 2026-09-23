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Ukraine looks to Baltic ports for exports, much like Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine looks to Baltic ports for exports, much like Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Ukraine Eyes Baltic Ports for Grain Exports as Black Sea Routes Disrupted

Ukraine Considers Alternative Export Routes Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Pavel Polityuk

Disruption of Black Sea Routes and Shift to Baltic Ports

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine is exploring the use of Baltic Sea ports for grain exports, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, following a similar move by Russia as both sides seek alternatives to Black Sea routes disrupted by their war.

Sources have told Reuters that Russian companies are repurposing fertiliser, coal, and other cargo terminals at the country's Baltic and Arctic ports to handle grain exports after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted shipments through the Black Sea.

Impact on Ukrainian Grain Logistics

Most Ukrainian cargo, including grain, has been rerouted through the country's three Danube river ports after Russian attacks effectively blocked its Black Sea ports, which previously handled 90% of exports.

But this adds about $50 per metric ton in logistics costs, making Ukrainian grain uncompetitive, and has created bottlenecks.

Challenges and Costs of Baltic Export Routes

Potential and Financial Implications

HIGH COST, DIFFICULT LOGISTICS

"Baltic ports could potentially handle exports of up to 20 million tons of grain," Ukraine's agriculture ministry said in a statement after a meeting between the Ukrainian and Estonian agriculture ministers.

Transport via the Baltic, however, would add about $100 per ton to export expenses, the ministry said.

Need for International Support

To offset this, Ukraine would need up to $2 billion in international support, it added.

The ministry did not identify a potential source of funding or explain how grain would reach Baltic ports.

Transit Routes and Regional Challenges

Ukraine does not border the Baltic states, making transit through Poland the most likely route.

Ukraine shipped grain through Poland in 2022 and 2023 during the early stages of the war. The route triggered large protests by Polish farmers, who argued that cheaper Ukrainian grain threatened domestic producers.

Current Export Volumes and Destinations

Ukraine still exports grain via its eastern European neighbours, but volumes remain relatively low. Only about 340,000 tons were shipped through those routes in the first half of September, according to rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia.

As of mid-September, 278 grain wagons per day were being dispatched to Eastern Europe, including just 65 bound for Poland.

Ukraine exports grain via Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine and Russia are both shifting grain export routes away from the Black Sea, tapping into Baltic and Arctic ports amid disruptions.
  • Rerouting through the Danube and overland corridors has raised logistics costs by approximately $50–$100 per ton, hampering competitiveness.
  • Ukraine estimates Baltic ports could handle up to 20 million tons of grain but would need roughly $2 billion in support to offset increased costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine considering Baltic ports for grain exports?
Ukraine is exploring Baltic ports after Black Sea routes were disrupted by the war, seeking alternatives for its grain exports.
What are the added costs of using Baltic ports for Ukraine's grain exports?
Transport via Baltic ports would add about $100 per ton to export expenses compared to pre-war Black Sea routes.
How does Ukraine plan to move grain to the Baltic ports?
Ukraine would need to transit through Poland, as it does not border the Baltic states, though the ministry has not detailed the logistics.
What challenges does Ukraine face in rerouting grain exports through neighboring countries?
Rerouting through Eastern Europe raises costs, reduces competitiveness, and faces pushback from local farmers concerned about cheap Ukrainian grain.
How much international support does Ukraine need to offset new export costs?
Ukraine would require up to $2 billion in international assistance to offset the increased logistics costs associated with Baltic exports.

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