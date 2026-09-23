Indian Recyclers Urge Government Response to EU Metal Waste Export Ban Proposal

Indian Recyclers Seek Government Intervention Over EU Metal Waste Export Ban

By Neha Arora

Background of the EU Proposal

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A leading Indian recyclers' group representing small and mid-sized firms has sought intervention from the government over India's proposed exclusion from European Union metal waste exports, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

On September 18, the European Commission proposed barring India from importing EU metal waste under rules due to take effect in May 2027.

The Commission said metal waste warrants stricter controls because it may contain persistent and toxic heavy metals.

India's Dependence on EU Metal Scrap Imports

India, a major global scrap buyer, sources about a quarter of its metal scrap imports from the EU, industry estimates show.

In 2025/26, India imported around 20% of aluminium scrap from the EU, 22% of copper and copper alloy scrap, 20% of lead scrap and 40% of zinc scrap, according to data from the Material Recycling Association of India.

Potential Impact on Indian Recyclers

"Disruption of these established supply chains would therefore directly affect Indian recyclers, particularly MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and could increase raw-material costs and India's dependence on virgin metal resources," MRAI said in its letter to the federal trade ministry sent on Wednesday.

Arguments and Appeals by Indian Recyclers

MRAI argued in the letter that India has an extensive environmental regulatory framework governing metal recycling and processing facilities.

Calling the EU proposal "resource protectionism", MRAI said scrap had become strategically important to Europe's metals industry and urged zero-duty scrap imports under the India-EU trade deal expected this year.

Official Responses and Ongoing Developments

India's trade ministry and MRAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Arora, Editing by Louise Heavens)