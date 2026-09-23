Glencore and EXIM Bank Form Partnership for US Critical Minerals Reserve
Strategic Partnership to Strengthen US Critical Minerals Supply Chain
Glencore Secures $500 Million Commitment
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Glencore on Wednesday said it received a $500 million commitment from Export-Import Bank of the United States to create a strategic critical minerals reserve to strengthen supply chains in the US.
VaultCo: A Public-Private Partnership
VaultCo, the public-private partnership between the global miner and the US government agency, will enable Glencore to source, procure, and deliver critical minerals to the US, and reduce any future disruptions to the country's supply of critical minerals, the company said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)