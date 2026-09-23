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Glencore to create US strategic critical minerals reserve with EXIM Bank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore to create US strategic critical minerals reserve with EXIM Bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Glencore and EXIM Bank Form Partnership for US Critical Minerals Reserve

Strategic Partnership to Strengthen US Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Glencore Secures $500 Million Commitment

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Glencore on Wednesday said it received a $500 million commitment from Export-Import Bank of the United States to create a strategic critical minerals reserve to strengthen supply chains in the US.

VaultCo: A Public-Private Partnership

VaultCo, the public-private partnership between the global miner and the US government agency, will enable Glencore to source, procure, and deliver critical minerals to the US, and reduce any future disruptions to the country's supply of critical minerals, the company said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • The $500 million EXIM commitment supports VaultCo, a partnership between Glencore and EXIM to stockpile critical minerals in the U.S.
  • VaultCo operates under the broader 'Project Vault' initiative, backed by up to $10 billion in long‑term financing and private sector capital aimed at creating a U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve (exim.gov).
  • The initiative is part of a larger U.S. strategy to reduce dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains and safeguard manufacturing access to essential materials in sectors like energy, semiconductors, and defense (exim.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Glencore and EXIM Bank partnership?
The partnership aims to create a US strategic critical minerals reserve to strengthen supply chains and reduce future disruptions.
How much funding has Glencore received for the minerals reserve project?
Glencore received a $500 million commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
What role does VaultCo play in the critical minerals reserve?
VaultCo, a public-private partnership, enables the sourcing, procurement, and delivery of critical minerals to the US.
Why is creating a critical minerals reserve important for the US?
It helps secure the supply chain for critical minerals and safeguards against future supply disruptions.

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