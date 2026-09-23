Manchester United Expects Higher Revenue in 2027 Driven by Champions League
Financial Outlook and Champions League Impact
Revenue Forecast for Fiscal 2027
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United forecast higher revenue for its fiscal 2027 on Wednesday as it benefits from playing in the Champions League, even as a dull start in the English Premier League and friction with the ownership has left fans downcast.
Champions League Participation and Financial Benefits
Impact on Revenue Streams
Fan Sentiment and Ownership Issues
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)