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Manchester United expects higher fiscal 2027 revenue on Champions League boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Manchester United expects higher fiscal 2027 revenue on Champions League boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Manchester United Expects Higher Revenue in 2027 Driven by Champions League

Financial Outlook and Champions League Impact

Revenue Forecast for Fiscal 2027

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United forecast higher revenue for its fiscal 2027 on Wednesday as it benefits from playing in the Champions League, even as a dull start in the English Premier League and friction with the ownership has left fans downcast.

Champions League Participation and Financial Benefits

Impact on Revenue Streams
Fan Sentiment and Ownership Issues

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 season is expected to deliver a meaningful revenue boost by increasing broadcasting, commercial, and matchday income. (investing.com)
  • The club recorded a record annual revenue of approximately £677.6 million for the year ending June 30, 2026, marking a new financial milestone. (reddit.com)
  • Despite financial optimism, Manchester United’s poor Premier League start and growing fan frustration—especially over ownership models and pricing strategies—remain pressing concerns. (fourfourtwo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Manchester United's Premier League performance affected fans?
A lackluster start in the Premier League and ongoing ownership friction have left fans downcast.

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