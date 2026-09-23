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HSBC lifts STOXX 600 year-end target on stronger earnings outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC lifts STOXX 600 year-end target on stronger earnings outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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HSBC Increases STOXX 600 and FTSE 100 Targets, Citing Strong Earnings Growth

HSBC's Upgraded Forecasts and Market Outlook

STOXX 600 Index Target Raised

Sept 23 (Reuters) - HSBC lifted its year-end target for Europe's STOXX 600 index for the first time this year on Wednesday, citing stronger earnings growth prospects, improving business sentiment and a healthier economic outlook.

The brokerage expects the index to reach 680 points by year-end from its previous forecast of 670, implying about 6.3% upside from current levels, and to reach 760 by the end of next year. 

Optimism in European Equities

HSBC is the latest brokerage to turn more optimistic on European equities, as investors look past geopolitical risks and focus on the region's ability to withstand recent economic and energy shocks.

Recent data have also eased concerns that geopolitical tensions would significantly derail growth. 

Earnings Growth Projections

London-based HSBC forecasts European earnings growth of 15.6% in 2026 and 15.4% in 2027.

Revenue Exposure and Currency Impact

The brokerage said European companies are becoming increasingly domestically focused, with regional revenue exposure rising to its highest level since 2017, somewhat shielding them from currency movements even as overseas sales still account for about half of revenue.

Currency Weakness as a Tailwind

A weakness of the euro and other European currencies against the US dollar could provide an additional tailwind for corporate profits, HSBC added.

Country-Specific Ratings and FTSE 100 Target

Italy and France Ratings Adjusted

The brokerage upgraded Italy to "overweight" from "neutral", citing lower reliance on Middle Eastern gas imports, while downgrading France to "underweight" on weaker economic forecasts and deteriorating consensus estimates.

FTSE 100 Index Target Raised

HSBC also raised its year-end target for Britain's FTSE 100 index to 11,390 from 10,980, implying nearly 6.5% upside from current levels.

(Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • New STOXX 600 target lifted to 680 by end‑2026 (from 670), and to 760 by end‑2027, implying ~6% upside and ~13% longer‑term gain. HSBC cited stronger earnings growth, improved sentiment and a healthier economic outlook. (devdiscourse.com)
  • HSBC forecasts robust European earnings growth of 15.6% in 2026 and 15.4% in 2027; companies are becoming more domestically focused with regional revenue exposure at its highest since 2017, helping shield profits from currency swings. (devdiscourse.com)
  • The bank upgraded Italy to overweight (less reliance on Middle Eastern gas) and downgraded France to underweight (weaker forecasts), and raised its FTSE 100 year‑end target to 11,390 from 10,980, signaling greater optimism for UK equities too. (devdiscourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HSBC's new year-end target for the STOXX 600 index?
HSBC raised its year-end target for the STOXX 600 to 680 points, up from 670.
Which countries' market outlooks did HSBC change?
HSBC upgraded Italy to 'overweight' and downgraded France to 'underweight'.
What is HSBC's new target for the FTSE 100 index?
HSBC raised its FTSE 100 year-end target to 11,390 from 10,980.
How does currency movement affect European corporate profits?
A weaker euro against the US dollar could provide an additional tailwind for profits.

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