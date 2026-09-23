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Ryanair CEO O'Leary says airline will not levy fuel surcharge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair CEO O'Leary says airline will not levy fuel surcharge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Ryanair CEO O'Leary Rules Out Fuel Surcharge as Oil Prices Climb

Ryanair's Stance on Fuel Surcharges Amid Rising Oil Prices

CEO O'Leary's Statement on Surcharges

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair group CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday the airline "will not levy a fuel surcharge" amid higher prices for jet oil, though he predicted rivals may do so, and forecast more consolidation in the sector as a result of elevated fuel costs.

Hedging Strategies and Industry Impact

He told reporters: "Most of the airlines were well hedged into the summer of 2026, and therefore we absorb the kind of shock of the much higher oil prices this summer.

"None of us will be able to absorb those much higher oil prices next year ... and it will get passed on in the form of fuel surcharges on higher airfares.

"Ryanair will not levy a fuel surcharge, but the legacy guys certainly will next summer."

Predictions for Airline Consolidation

O'Leary added: "I very much hope that jet (fuel) prices will rise faster into next year because that will accelerate the extent to which other airlines will fail.

"Airlines who are currently loss-making will fail. It will accelerate the consolidation of Europe into four large airlines: BA (British Airways), Lufthansa, Air France and Ryanair."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Ryanair has hedged approximately 80% of its FY27 jet‑fuel needs at around $668 per metric ton (approx. $67 per barrel), insulating it from volatile fuel prices and avoiding fuel surcharges, while legacy carriers may pass on costs to passengers (investor.ryanair.com).
  • In Q1 FY27, Ryanair’s profit fell 34% to €538 million mainly due to a spike in costs of its 20% unhedged fuel, yet its robust balance sheet, including over €2.8 billion gross cash and debt-free status post a €1.2 billion bond repayment, provides strong resilience (investor.ryanair.com).
  • O’Leary expects that high fuel prices will force weaker competitors to fail, leading to sector consolidation around four big players—British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, and Ryanair (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ryanair introduce a fuel surcharge due to rising oil prices?
No, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary announced that the airline will not levy a fuel surcharge despite increased jet oil prices.
Why does Ryanair not need to levy a fuel surcharge?
Ryanair is well hedged into the summer of 2026, allowing it to absorb current high oil prices without passing costs to passengers.
Which airlines are likely to survive industry consolidation, according to O'Leary?
O'Leary forecasts that Europe will consolidate into four major airlines: British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, and Ryanair.

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