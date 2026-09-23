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Deutsche Bank to lose a third of German staff to retirement by mid-2030s, CEO tells DIE ZEIT - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deutsche Bank to lose a third of German staff to retirement by mid-2030s, CEO tells DIE ZEIT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Germany

Deutsche Bank Faces Major Retirement Wave: 35% of German Staff Gone by 2030s

Deutsche Bank's Workforce Challenges and AI Adoption

Projected Staff Reductions Due to Retirement

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will lose around 35% of its staff in Germany over the next eight to nine years as employees retire, Chief Executive Christian Sewing said on a ZEIT podcast.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Deutsche Bank's Future

Necessity of AI Implementation

Therefore artificial intelligence was "absolutely necessary" and would be used in almost all areas, including customer contact in the future, Sewing said according to the media outlet on Wednesday.

AI in Customer Contact and Bank Operations

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately one‑third of Deutsche Bank’s German staff will retire within eight to nine years, creating urgency to deploy AI broadly to maintain service levels and efficiency
  • Deutsche Bank is already leveraging AI to accelerate processes such as credit approvals and customer interactions, with plans to expand use across divisions
  • The anticipated retirements amplify broader industry trends of digital transformation, where banks increasingly rely on AI for productivity gains while managing demographic shifts

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Deutsche Bank employees in Germany are expected to retire by the mid-2030s?
Around 35% of Deutsche Bank's staff in Germany are expected to retire by the mid-2030s.
What is Deutsche Bank's CEO's view on artificial intelligence?
CEO Christian Sewing stated that artificial intelligence is 'absolutely necessary' for the bank's future operations.
In which areas does Deutsche Bank plan to use artificial intelligence?
Deutsche Bank plans to use AI in almost all areas, including customer contact.
Who made the statement about Deutsche Bank staff retirement?
The statement was made by Chief Executive Christian Sewing on a ZEIT podcast.
Why is Deutsche Bank considering increased use of artificial intelligence?
AI is being considered to address workforce losses due to a large number of retirements in the coming years.

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