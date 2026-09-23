Deutsche Bank Faces Major Retirement Wave: 35% of German Staff Gone by 2030s
Deutsche Bank's Workforce Challenges and AI Adoption
Projected Staff Reductions Due to Retirement
BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will lose around 35% of its staff in Germany over the next eight to nine years as employees retire, Chief Executive Christian Sewing said on a ZEIT podcast.
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Deutsche Bank's Future
Necessity of AI Implementation
Therefore artificial intelligence was "absolutely necessary" and would be used in almost all areas, including customer contact in the future, Sewing said according to the media outlet on Wednesday.
AI in Customer Contact and Bank Operations
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)