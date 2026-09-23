Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Briefly Crosses into Polish Airspace from Kaliningrad

Details of the Airspace Incursion Incident

Overview of the Incident

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A Russian military Mi-8 helicopter made a brief incursion into NATO member Poland's airspace from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the Polish Army Operational Command said on Wednesday.

Duration and Depth of Incursion

The helicopter spent 42 seconds in Polish airspace and entered to a maximum depth of about 300 metres (328 yards), it said on X.

Polish Military Response

"Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby. The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense," it said.

Context and Reactions

Heightened Alert in Poland

Poland is on heightened alert for any incursion into its airspace connected with Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Timothy Heritage)