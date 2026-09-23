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Finance

Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Briefly Crosses into Polish Airspace from Kaliningrad

Details of the Airspace Incursion Incident

Overview of the Incident

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A Russian military Mi-8 helicopter made a brief incursion into NATO member Poland's airspace from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the Polish Army Operational Command said on Wednesday.

Duration and Depth of Incursion

The helicopter spent 42 seconds in Polish airspace and entered to a maximum depth of about 300 metres (328 yards), it said on X.

Polish Military Response

"Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby. The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense," it said.

Context and Reactions

Heightened Alert in Poland

Poland is on heightened alert for any incursion into its airspace connected with Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Incursions such as this are part of a pattern of low‑level provocations by Russia along NATO’s eastern flank, including drone and aircraft breaches in 2025 and 2026 (nato.int).
  • In July 2026, a Russian Kh‑101 cruise missile crossed into Poland and crashed after flying approximately 95–100 km into NATO territory, underscoring rising risks from stray or deliberate Russian strikes (globalwatch.info).
  • NATO has bolstered air defense through operations like Eastern Sentry, deploying more fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, air defense systems, and conducting frequent intercepts to deter and respond to such provocations (nato.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of Russian aircraft entered Polish airspace?
A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter briefly entered Polish airspace.
How long did the Russian helicopter stay in Polish airspace?
The helicopter spent 42 seconds in Polish airspace.
How did Poland respond to the airspace violation?
Fighter aircraft were scrambled and ground-based forces were placed on standby in response.
From which Russian region did the helicopter enter Poland?
The helicopter entered from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
What was the depth of the helicopter's incursion?
The helicopter penetrated approximately 300 metres (328 yards) into Polish airspace.

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