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Two Romanian men jailed for stabbing Iranian journalist in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Two Romanian men jailed for stabbing Iranian journalist in London

Details of the Attack and Sentencing

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Two Romanian men whom British prosecutors said were acting as proxies for the Iranian government were given lengthy jail sentences on Friday for stabbing a journalist working for a Persian-language media organisation in London.  

The Victim: Pouria Zaratifoukolaei

Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, known as Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin who works for Iran International, was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in southwest London in March 2024.

The Attackers and Their Sentences

Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, both pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent, but were convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court in June. Badea was sentenced to 8 years in jail and Stana was sentenced to 12 years.

Background and Motive

During their trial, prosecutors said three men had targeted Zeraati, whose Saudi-funded TV employer is critical of Iran's government and has been designated a terrorist organisation by Tehran. 

Role of the Iranian State

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson told jurors the attack was ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state. Iran had denied any involvement.

Other Suspects

The third man accused of involvement, David Andrei, was arrested in Romania but was not involved in the trial.

Reactions and Statements

Judge's Remarks

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said in sentencing remarks that she was sure the attack was carried out for the benefit of a foreign power.

Iran International's Response

An Iran International spokesperson said they were delighted the case had ended and thanked the police and the British government for their efforts.

"The attack on Pouria was appalling, terrifying for him and his wife, and shocking to his colleagues at Iran International," they said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack was a carefully planned operation involving reconnaissance and coordination, prosecutors said.
  • The journalist, known as Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed three times in the leg near his Wimbledon home but recovered and returned to work.
  • Nandito Badea (21) received an 8-year sentence; George Stana (25) received 12 years; a third suspect, David Andrei, remains in Romania and wasn’t part of the trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the London journalist stabbing?
The victim was Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, known as Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin working for Iran International.
Who were the perpetrators in the journalist stabbing case?
The perpetrators were Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, both Romanian nationals.
How long were the convicted men sentenced to jail?
Nandito Badea was sentenced to 8 years, and George Stana to 12 years in jail.
When did the stabbing incident occur?
The stabbing occurred in March 2024 near the journalist’s home in southwest London.
What was the alleged motive behind the attack?
Prosecutors said the men were acting as proxies for the Iranian government.

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