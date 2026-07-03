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UK, Italy, Japan award £4.6 billion contract to advance GCAP fighter jet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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UK, Italy, and Japan Award £4.6 Billion Contract to Advance GCAP Fighter Jet

GCAP Fighter Jet Programme: Contract Award and Strategic Developments

Contract Announcement and Funding Commitment

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain, Italy and Japan awarded a £4.6 billion ($6.14 billion) contract to industry joint venture Edgewing to build the new Global Combat Air Programme fighter jet, the UK government said on Friday, advancing the project to the next phase of development.

After nine months of delays over its squeezed military budget, Britain committed on Tuesday £8.6 billion over four years to GCAP, providing its share of the funding for the tri-nation project as part of efforts to boost defence. 

Official Statement

"The Global Combat Air Programme will give our pilots a cutting-edge stealth fighter jet. Signing this £4.6 billion contract alongside Italy and Japan is a major step forward towards delivery," Luke Pollard, Britain's minister for defence readiness, said in a statement.

European Defence Alliances and Programme Expansion

The contract award comes after a rival Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June, leaving European defence alliances in flux, and making it more likely that another country could seek to join GCAP. 

Key Industry Partners

BAE Systems in Britain, Leonardo in Italy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan are developing GCAP, a sixth-generation stealth fighter that the countries want ready by 2035.

International Market Opportunities

Through GCAP, also known as Tempest in the UK, the countries can share tens of billions of dollars in costs to build an advanced fighter jet and secure more orders. They will also look to international markets to boost sales.

Potential New Partners

The Italian defence minister said in June that opening GCAP to other nations would help share that cost, and Leonardo told Reuters Germany would be a particularly valid partner given its expertise. Saudi Arabia and Canada have also looked at GCAP.

Any GCAP expansion would require the agreement of its three founding members, and executives have previously said there could be opportunities to join later at varying levels of involvement. 

Edgewing Joint Venture and Technical Details

The joint venture developing GCAP is named Edgewing, which is jointly owned by BAE, Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement. Its headquarters are in Britain, with a CEO from Italy.

BAE has previously said GCAP would be three to four metres (10 to 13 feet) longer than the Typhoon military jet and designed to fly a longer range.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The GCAP contract follows Britain’s commitment of £8.6 billion over four years toward the programme, securing funding after previous delays. (defensenews.com)
  • Edgewing—jointly owned by BAE Systems, Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement—now leads the unified international design and development efforts. (armyrecognition.com)
  • With the Franco‑German fighter programme collapsing, GCAP may attract additional partners like Germany, Saudi Arabia or Canada, though any expansion requires agreement from the three founding nations. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the GCAP fighter jet programme?
GCAP, or Global Combat Air Programme, is a tri-nation project led by the UK, Italy, and Japan to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter jet.
Which companies are involved in developing GCAP?
BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) are the primary companies developing GCAP under the joint venture Edgewing.
How much funding has the UK committed to GCAP?
The UK has committed £8.6 billion over four years towards the GCAP programme as its share of the tri-nation project.
When is the GCAP stealth fighter jet expected to be ready?
The GCAP stealth fighter jet is targeted to be operational and ready by 2035.
Could other countries join the GCAP programme?
Yes, GCAP could be expanded to other nations, though it requires agreement from the UK, Italy, and Japan. Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Canada have shown interest.

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