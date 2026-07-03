UK, Italy, and Japan Award £4.6 Billion Contract to Advance GCAP Fighter Jet

GCAP Fighter Jet Programme: Contract Award and Strategic Developments

Contract Announcement and Funding Commitment

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain, Italy and Japan awarded a £4.6 billion ($6.14 billion) contract to industry joint venture Edgewing to build the new Global Combat Air Programme fighter jet, the UK government said on Friday, advancing the project to the next phase of development.

After nine months of delays over its squeezed military budget, Britain committed on Tuesday £8.6 billion over four years to GCAP, providing its share of the funding for the tri-nation project as part of efforts to boost defence.

Official Statement

"The Global Combat Air Programme will give our pilots a cutting-edge stealth fighter jet. Signing this £4.6 billion contract alongside Italy and Japan is a major step forward towards delivery," Luke Pollard, Britain's minister for defence readiness, said in a statement.

European Defence Alliances and Programme Expansion

The contract award comes after a rival Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June, leaving European defence alliances in flux, and making it more likely that another country could seek to join GCAP.

Key Industry Partners

BAE Systems in Britain, Leonardo in Italy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan are developing GCAP, a sixth-generation stealth fighter that the countries want ready by 2035.

International Market Opportunities

Through GCAP, also known as Tempest in the UK, the countries can share tens of billions of dollars in costs to build an advanced fighter jet and secure more orders. They will also look to international markets to boost sales.

Potential New Partners

The Italian defence minister said in June that opening GCAP to other nations would help share that cost, and Leonardo told Reuters Germany would be a particularly valid partner given its expertise. Saudi Arabia and Canada have also looked at GCAP.

Any GCAP expansion would require the agreement of its three founding members, and executives have previously said there could be opportunities to join later at varying levels of involvement.

Edgewing Joint Venture and Technical Details

The joint venture developing GCAP is named Edgewing, which is jointly owned by BAE, Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement. Its headquarters are in Britain, with a CEO from Italy.

BAE has previously said GCAP would be three to four metres (10 to 13 feet) longer than the Typhoon military jet and designed to fly a longer range.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Rod Nickel)