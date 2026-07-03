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CMA CGM ship hit by missile in Hormuz strait may go for scrapping, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CMA CGM ship hit by missile in Hormuz strait may go for scrapping, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Shipping Maritime Security Middle East trade

CMA CGM May Scrap Missile-Hit Ship After Severe Hormuz Strait Damage

Impact and Aftermath of the Hormuz Strait Missile Attack

Details of the Missile Strike

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - A CMA CGM container ship struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz in early May is so badly damaged that the French shipping group may send it for scrapping, its chief executive said on Friday.

The attack on the CMA CGM San Antonio injured several members of the crew, who were evacuated. The ship is one of dozens of commercial vessels to be struck during the Iran war.

Company Response and Potential Scrapping

"It was so damaged that we're wondering whether we should send it for scrapping," CMA CGM's Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade told a business conference in southern France.

Rescue and Safety Measures

After being stranded in the strait for weeks, the San Antonio has been escorted to safety, he added, without giving further details.

Operational Decisions and Regional Tensions

Shipping Routes and Future Plans

The group does not plan for now to start sending ships towards the Gulf again, he said, adding it was the Iranian side that was currently advising not to do so.

Transit Fees and Diplomatic Issues

Saade, who controls CMA CGM with other family members, reiterated his opposition to transit fees for using the Hormuz strait, which are among unresolved issues in U.S.-Iranian peace talks.

Fleet Status and Strategic Adjustments

CMA CGM Fleet in the Gulf

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping line, had 14 ships inside the Gulf at the start of the Iran war that virtually closed the waterway.

Current Status of Vessels

Several have since exited the zone and of the remaining vessels CMA CGM would like another four to come out, Saade said.

Long-Term Operations

The CEO indicated in a French press interview this week that some of its vessels there are intended to operate inside the Gulf.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2,824‑TEU CMA CGM San Antonio was struck by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on May 5, with crew members injured and evacuated for medical care. (maritimeoptima.com)
  • CEO Rodolphe Saadé stated on July 3 that the vessel’s damage may be so extensive that the company is contemplating scrapping it; CMA CGM has not resumed sending ships into the Gulf, citing Iranian advisories against passage. (investing.com)
  • The attack underscores broader maritime insecurity as Iran continues targeting commercial ships, disrupting vital shipping lanes that account for roughly 20% of global oil trade. (cfr.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the CMA CGM San Antonio ship?
The CMA CGM San Antonio was struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing severe damage and injuring several crew members.
Will the damaged CMA CGM ship be scrapped?
CMA CGM's CEO stated that the group is considering scrapping the San Antonio due to the extent of the damage.
How has the Iran war affected CMA CGM shipping operations?
The Iran war led to strikes on commercial vessels, and CMA CGM reduced ship movements in the Gulf, with several ships exiting the zone.
Are CMA CGM ships currently being sent toward the Gulf?
CMA CGM does not plan to send ships towards the Gulf for now, following advice from the Iranian side.
What is CMA CGM's position on Hormuz Strait transit fees?
CMA CGM's CEO opposes transit fees for using the Hormuz Strait, an issue in ongoing U.S.-Iranian talks.

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