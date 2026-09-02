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Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict

Israeli Settlers and Army Raid Kills 2 Palestinian Teens in West Bank Village

Details of the Incident and Broader Context

Fatal Attack in al-Mughayyir Village

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Two Palestinian teenagers were killed on Wednesday in an attack by Israeli settler militants and army troops on their village in the occupied West Bank, local officials and the Palestinian health ministry said, amid an uptick in violence by Jewish settlers in the territory.

The Palestinian health ministry said the two youths were ages 16 and 19 while a local official told Palestinian news agency WAFA they died in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah.

Israeli Military's Statement

The Israeli military said in a statement its forces had entered al-Mughayyir to provide security for police officers and an Israeli civilian seeking to retrieve livestock.

Response to Violent Disturbance

Israeli troops fired on and struck "key instigators" of a “violent disturbance” in which people threw stones at the forces, the military said, adding the incident was under investigation.

Context of Rising Violence

Recent Wave of Settler Attacks

The attack comes amid a wave of intensified violence by settler militants in the occupied West Bank after a siege by settlers of Qusra village in August drew international condemnation.

Expansion of Israeli Settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has spearheaded a rapid expansion of settlements in the West Bank, territory captured by Israel in ​a 1967 war. Israel has established dozens of new settlements and settler outposts in the area.

Impact on Palestinian Communities

Rights groups say the increasing settler presence on the edge of Palestinian villages, like Qusra, is part of a wider effort by settlers to seize more land from Palestinians, further eating into territory where Palestinians ⁠aim to ​establish a state.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Israeli military said it entered al‑Mughayyir to assist police and a civilian retrieving livestock, stating shots were fired at “key instigators” in a stone‑throwing disturbance and the incident is under investigation.
  • This killing comes amid a surge in settler violence in the West Bank, notably the August siege and attacks on Qusra village, which drew international condemnation and U.S. calls for Prime Minister Netanyahu to denounce the actions.
  • Settler expansion has rapidly increased under Netanyahu’s government, fueling rights groups’ warnings that encroachment near Palestinian villages is shrinking the territory available for a future Palestinian state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the West Bank raid occur?
The raid took place in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Who were the victims of the raid?
Two Palestinian teenagers, aged 16 and 19, were killed during the raid.
What led to the fatalities in al-Mughayyir village?
Israeli army and settlers entered the village, resulting in violence and the army firing on 'key instigators,' leading to the deaths.
What did the Israeli military say about the incident?
The military said forces entered to provide security and fired at individuals involved in a violent disturbance.
What trend is highlighted in the article regarding the West Bank?
The article notes an increase in violence by Israeli settlers and expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

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