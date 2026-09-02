Estonia Parliament Elects Human Rights Ombudsman Ulle Madise as New President
Overview of Ulle Madise's Election as President
Background and Election Details
VILNIUS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Estonia's parliament elected constitutional lawyer Ulle Madise as the Baltic country's next president on Wednesday, making her the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial post.
Ulle Madise's Professional Background
Madise, 51, has been Estonia's human rights ombudsman since 2015, and will hold the position of president for the next five years.
Estonia's Political and Security Context
Estonia, a nation of 1.4 million people bordering Russia, is among the strongest supporters of Ukraine and critics of Moscow within NATO and the European Union. It has become one of the leading military spenders in both alliances, budgeting 5.4% of gross domestic product for defence this year.
Presidential Election Process
Role of the Riigikogu
In Estonia, the president is elected by Riigikogu, the country's parliament. Madise ran unopposed after no rival candidate secured enough parliamentary backing to register.
Succession
She succeeds Alar Karis, who did not seek a second term.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen)