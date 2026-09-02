Estonia Parliament Elects Human Rights Ombudsman Ulle Madise as New President

Overview of Ulle Madise's Election as President

Background and Election Details

VILNIUS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Estonia's parliament elected constitutional lawyer Ulle Madise as the Baltic country's next president on Wednesday, making her the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial post.

Ulle Madise's Professional Background

Madise, 51, has been Estonia's human rights ombudsman since 2015, and will hold the position of president for the next five years.

Estonia's Political and Security Context

Estonia, a nation of 1.4 million people bordering Russia, is among the strongest supporters of Ukraine and critics of Moscow within NATO and the European Union. It has become one of the leading military spenders in both alliances, budgeting 5.4% of gross domestic product for defence this year.

Presidential Election Process

Role of the Riigikogu

In Estonia, the president is elected by Riigikogu, the country's parliament. Madise ran unopposed after no rival candidate secured enough parliamentary backing to register.

Succession

She succeeds Alar Karis, who did not seek a second term.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen)