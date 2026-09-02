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Ceuta residents call for calm as Spain rallies over enclave's migrant crisis - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ceuta residents call for calm as Spain rallies over enclave's migrant crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Politics Migration Spain public policy

Ceuta Residents Call for Calm Amid Spain’s Growing Migrant Crisis

Ceuta Faces Unprecedented Migration Crisis and Political Tensions

By Victoria Waldersee and Miguel Pereira

Local Response to the Migrant Influx

CEUTA, Spain, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Residents in Spain's Ceuta appealed for calm on Wednesday as hundreds of rallies were planned nationwide in solidarity with the North African enclave, which is suffering an unprecedented migration crisis that many blame on the central government.

Nearly five weeks after at least 72,000 people crossed from Morocco in a deadly border surge, Ceuta's authorities estimate that over 10,000 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, remain stranded in makeshift camps or scattered across streets and beaches in the enclave. 

Their presence has triggered near-daily protests by locals against the Spanish government's handling of the crisis, with demonstrators calling for the migrants to be sent back to their countries of origin or redistributed across Spain.  

Rising Tensions Among Residents

"The government has failed to act in a critical situation. It's spiralling out of control. We're tired, just like those who came are getting tired, and tensions are rising. There's a point where this will become a powder keg," said Lola, a middle-aged Ceuta resident who gave only her first name.

Francisco Garcia Segado, who heads residents' association FPAV Ceuta, said organisers of the demonstration wanted it to be "clean, free, without disrespecting anyone", and to bar the far right from taking part over concern that activists coming from mainland Spain could stoke violence.

"What we want is tranquility... to go back to normal. Going back to normal means everyone being sent back where they came from," he said.

Recent protests featured sporadic attacks against a makeshift migrant camp at El Trampolin beach and arrests of Moroccan citizens who lobbed stones and bottles at army patrols.

Political Deadlock and National Reactions

Spain-wide Protests and Political Accusations

POLITICAL DEADLOCK HAMPERS SOLUTION

Wednesday's Spain-wide protests were called by the FEMP federation of municipalities, dominated by the main opposition conservative People's Party (PP).

Spain's leftist government distanced itself from the initiative, accusing the right of exploiting the crisis for political benefit.

"This is not about defending Ceuta and the Ceutans, it is about attacking the government," Territorial Policy Minister Angel Victor Torres told radio station RNE.

Citizens' Initiatives and Counter-Protests

A manifesto by citizens' initiative 'Por Ceuta' (For Ceuta), which calls for respect for residents' and migrants' human rights, the orderly return of those without the right to remain, and more security reinforcements, has garnered nearly 65,000 signatures. The initiative says it has no political affiliation.

Left-wing collectives and unions organised counter-gatherings in several cities, including Madrid, to condemn "racist and Islamophobic persecutions and attacks" against migrants in Ceuta since the rush.

Government Measures and Ongoing Challenges

Negotiations between local and central government on how to handle the crisis are deadlocked, with the PP, which governs most regions, some in coalition with the far-right Vox, calling for all those remaining, including minors, to be deported.

The government has increased capacity at temporary accommodation centres to more than 3,400 places from about 500, and deployed over 1,600 police.

But local groups and political leaders say this still falls far short of what is needed to keep citizens and migrants safe.

"The central government needs to provide funds and the local government needs to provide space ... that's the battle we're in," said Juan Miguel Morales, director of Sur Acoge charity.

"The response has lacked agility: that much is clear."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Ceuta, Corina Pons, Emma Pinedo, David Latona in Madrid; Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • An unprecedented influx of ~72,000 migrants into Ceuta in late July left over 5,000 stranded despite mass returns to Morocco, prompting a humanitarian and security crisis (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Local residents demand calm and blame the central government for the crisis management failures, with protests and counter‑protests intensifying nationwide (cadenaser.com)
  • Political gridlock hampers solutions: opposition‑led municipal rallies clash with government distancing, while temporary shelter capacity remains far below needs despite police and military deployments (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the migrant crisis in Ceuta?
The crisis began after around 72,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in a short period, overwhelming local resources and leading to protests.
How are Ceuta residents responding to the migrant crisis?
Residents are holding protests and rallies, calling for calm and demanding the Spanish government take action to resolve the situation.
What is the stance of the Spanish government regarding the Ceuta crisis?
Spain’s central government has increased police and temporary accommodation capacity but faces criticism for not acting swiftly enough according to local officials and residents.
What are the main demands of Ceuta residents amid the migrant crisis?
Residents want the migrants either returned to their countries of origin or redistributed across Spain, and are calling for more security and government support.

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