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Malta court acquits businessman of car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Malta court acquits businessman of car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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headlines Law Crime

Maltese Businessman Acquitted of Journalist Car Bomb Murder by Court

Details of the Acquittal and Trial Proceedings

Background of the Case

VALLETTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was accused of commissioning the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was acquitted on Wednesday at the end of a jury trial.

Charges Faced by Yorgen Fenech

Fenech, 44, was tried for complicity to murder and for the lesser charge of criminal association to commit murder. Had he been found guilty, he could have faced up to life imprisonment.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna, Writing by Keith Weir)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was acquitted in the Malta journalist car bomb murder case?
Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was acquitted of charges in the murder case.
What charges did Yorgen Fenech face in court?
Yorgen Fenech faced charges of complicity to murder and criminal association to commit murder.
What could have been the maximum sentence if Yorgen Fenech was found guilty?
He could have faced up to life imprisonment if found guilty.
Who was the journalist involved in the Malta car bomb murder case?
The journalist was Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative reporter.

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