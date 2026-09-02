Maltese Businessman Acquitted of Journalist Car Bomb Murder by Court
Details of the Acquittal and Trial Proceedings
Background of the Case
VALLETTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was accused of commissioning the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was acquitted on Wednesday at the end of a jury trial.
Charges Faced by Yorgen Fenech
Fenech, 44, was tried for complicity to murder and for the lesser charge of criminal association to commit murder. Had he been found guilty, he could have faced up to life imprisonment.
Reporting and Attribution
(Reporting by Chris Scicluna, Writing by Keith Weir)