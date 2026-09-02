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Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Trump Says He's Happy Harry and Meghan Left the United States for Britain

Trump Comments on Harry and Meghan's Return to Britain

By Bo Erickson

Background on Harry and Meghan's Move

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "happy" Prince Harry and his family left the United States and relocated back to Britain. 

"I am happy about it. I was not a fan," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked about the recent decision by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to leave California after six years.

The family arrived back in Britain at the end of August. The couple stepped down from official royal duties in 2020 when they moved to the United States. 

Trump's Relationship with the Royal Family

"I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it," Trump said, mentioning his "good relationship" with the late Queen Elizabeth and her successor King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Criticism of Meghan Markle

The president specifically criticized Meghan. "I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful," he said.

Controversies Surrounding the Couple

After the couple's move to the U.S., Harry in an Oprah interview accused the royal family of neglect. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said that when she was pregnant with her son there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born" within the royal family. 

Prince William, Harry's older brother, defended the family after the accusation and said "we're not racist."

Reasons for Leaving the United Kingdom

Harry also cited press scrutiny and the government's failure to provide security for his family as reasons for moving to California.

Future Plans for Harry and Meghan

Now back in Britain, Harry and Meghan are expected to remain non-working royals.

A person close to the couple said last month the family planned to move somewhere outside London for an extended period ‌with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who will go to school in Britain.

It is unclear what changed for the couple, but Harry has said he wants his children to spend time in Britain. 

Trump's Final Remarks

"If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back," Trump added on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson; editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • Donald Trump welcomed Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK, criticizing their behavior toward the royal family (marketscreener.com)
  • Prince Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in late August 2026 with their children, enrolling them in UK schools and settling in a non‑royal home outside London (theguardian.com)
  • King Charles III, undergoing cancer treatment, was reportedly informed of the move and welcomed seeing more of his family in a private capacity (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan leave the United States?
Harry and Meghan decided to relocate to Britain after six years in California, citing desires for their children to spend time in Britain.
What did President Trump say about Harry and Meghan's move?
President Trump said he was happy Harry and Meghan left the US and expressed dissatisfaction with how they treated the royal family.
What criticisms did Trump make about Meghan Markle?
Trump criticized Meghan for being disrespectful to the royal family and said he did not like how she acted.
Did Trump mention his relationship with the royal family?
Trump referenced his good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth and current King Charles.
What are Harry and Meghan's plans now that they are back in Britain?
They are expected to remain non-working royals and plan to live outside London while their children attend school in Britain.

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