Greenland Foreign Minister Confirms Ongoing Negotiations With US Over Future

Greenland-US Negotiations and Diplomatic Relations

Current Status of Negotiations

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute Egede said on Wednesday that negotiations with the United States over the Arctic island's future were ongoing, but declined to give details of the talks.

Background and International Reactions

US Interest in Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe, although the issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

Statements from Greenland Officials

Foreign Minister's Remarks

"The officials are working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I cannot share the details of those talks, but what I can tell you is that our dialogue is ongoing," Egede said during a debate in the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)