Swiss Rave Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Admits to Lone Attack in Aarau
Details Emerge on Aarau Rave Shooting Incident
Suspect Surrenders and Confesses
ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured six others at a rave party in Aarau, northern Switzerland, at the weekend handed himself in and admitted responsibility for the attack, Swiss police said on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested on Monday, a day after the shooting.
Police Investigation and Press Conference
Confirmation of Lone Perpetrator
In a press conference on Wednesday the commander of Aargau cantonal police said there was no indication anyone else had been involved.
"We can say with near certainty that the arrested man is the person who shot at the rave partygoers on Sunday," Michael Leupold said.
"We therefore assume, with a high degree of certainty, that the shooting was the act of one individual — a lone perpetrator."
Surrender and Arrest Details
Police had been seeking to trace the man and his vehicle when he went to a police station in Delemont, about 33 miles (53 km) away from Aarau in his home canton of Jura, and said he was responsible.
The man has not been named, in accordance with Swiss law.
Weapons and Attack Sequence
Weapons Recovered
Police found three weapons in his car: an AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle and two pistols. Investigators said the assault rifle and one of the pistols had been fired during the attack.
Attack Timeline
Shooting at the Venue
Police said the man drove to the venue, and fired more than 40 shots indiscriminately into the crowd of more than 100 people.
Shots Fired in Parking Lot
He then returned to the parking lot where he fired several shots from a pistol including at a vehicle that was driving away.
Victims and Motive
Casualties and Injuries
A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed in the shooting, while six other people were injured. Two remain in hospital, where their condition was said to be improving.
Possible Motive and Mental Health
Prosecutors said there were indications the suspect may have mental health issues. Police said there was no evidence of an ideological or extremist motive.
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Barbara Lewis)