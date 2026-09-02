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Swiss rave shooting 'lone perpetrator' handed himself in to police - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss rave shooting 'lone perpetrator' handed himself in to police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Swiss Rave Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Admits to Lone Attack in Aarau

Details Emerge on Aarau Rave Shooting Incident

Suspect Surrenders and Confesses

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured six others at a rave party in Aarau, northern Switzerland, at the weekend handed himself in and admitted responsibility for the attack, Swiss police said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested on Monday, a day after the shooting.

Police Investigation and Press Conference

Confirmation of Lone Perpetrator

In a press conference on Wednesday the commander of Aargau cantonal police said there was no indication anyone else had been involved.

"We can say with near certainty that the arrested man is the person who shot at the rave partygoers on Sunday," Michael Leupold said.

"We therefore assume, with a high degree of certainty, that the shooting was the act of one individual — a lone perpetrator."

Surrender and Arrest Details

Police had been seeking to trace the man and his vehicle when he went to a police station in Delemont, about 33 miles (53 km) away from Aarau in his home canton of Jura, and said he was responsible.

The man has not been named, in accordance with Swiss law.

Weapons and Attack Sequence

Weapons Recovered

Police found three weapons in his car: an AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle and two pistols. Investigators said the assault rifle and one of the pistols had been fired during the attack.

Attack Timeline

Shooting at the Venue

Police said the man drove to the venue, and fired more than 40 shots indiscriminately into the crowd of more than 100 people.

Shots Fired in Parking Lot

He then returned to the parking lot where he fired several shots from a pistol including at a vehicle that was driving away.

Victims and Motive

Casualties and Injuries

A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed in the shooting, while six other people were injured. Two remain in hospital, where their condition was said to be improving. 

Possible Motive and Mental Health

Prosecutors said there were indications the suspect may have mental health issues. Police said there was no evidence of an ideological or extremist motive.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect handed himself in on Monday at a Delemont station in his home canton of Jura and admitted responsibility for the shooting (letemps.ch).
  • Police recovered an AK‑74 assault rifle and two pistols in his car; ballistics show the rifle and one pistol were used in the attack (apnews.com).
  • Authorities see no evidence of ideological or extremist motives and treat the incident as an isolated ‘amok’ attack; mental health concerns are being examined (srf.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the suspect in the Swiss rave shooting?
The suspect is a 43-year-old Swiss man who handed himself in and admitted responsibility for the attack.
How many people were affected by the Aarau rave shooting?
One person was killed and six others were injured in the shooting at the rave in Aarau.
Did police find any evidence of a larger plot or motive?
Police found no evidence of an ideological or extremist motive and stated the suspect acted alone.
What weapons were used in the Swiss rave shooting?
The suspect had an AK-74 Kalashnikov assault rifle and two pistols, with the rifle and one pistol fired in the attack.
Where did the suspect surrender to police?
He surrendered at a police station in Delemont, about 53 km from Aarau, in his home canton of Jura.

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