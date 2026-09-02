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EU's Kallas says Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's Kallas says Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Sanctions

EU’s Kallas: Leipzig Attack Shows State-Sponsored Terrorism Signs, Calls for More Sanctions

European Leaders Respond to Leipzig Attack and Russian Aggression

By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries

Leipzig Attack and Accusations of State-Sponsored Terrorism

WICKLOW, Ireland, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The attempted attack in Leipzig had all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday, adding that Europe needs to coordinate on what more can be done given the escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. 

The German government said on Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack last month.

Sanctions and Pressure on Russia

Ongoing and Potential New Sanctions

Speaking ahead of an informal gathering of European foreign ministers in Ireland, Kallas also said that work is ongoing on 1,600 sanctions listings related to Russia's military complex and "maybe there are more to be added". 

Ministers arriving at the meeting said the bloc needs to look for more ways to put pressure on Moscow. 

Calls for Stronger Measures

"I think we need to now really explore all the options on the table in terms of tightening the sanctions," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told reporters. 

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Europeans need to consider their options and respond.

"It is obvious Russia does not see the political cost of its hybrid activities against us. So for them, this is the cheap way to make tensions in our society," he said, adding that "our goal is to show that these activities will neither intimidate us nor prevent us from supporting Ukraine and maintaining our pressure on Russia". 

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the EU will work on imposing further sanctions on Russian individuals in the coming weeks.

"Pressure on Russia is being stepped up and support for Ukraine also remains at a high level. That is the unity we are demonstrating at this time," he said.

'Close the Ukrainian Sky': Security and Defense Concerns

'CLOSE THE UKRAINIAN SKY'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters that Ukrainians are suffering daily attacks and that Kyiv is working with European countries who have interceptors in storage. 

"I hope that we will have additional strong decisions to close the Ukrainian sky," he said. 

Regional Risks and Responses

Some European ministers pointed to risks stemming from Russia's activities following the Leipzig incident.   

"We are lucky that nothing happened, but we see what happened in Romania, what happened in so many countries," Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said when arriving for the talks. 

"We see that there is no will from the Russian side to de-escalate. It’s my neighbouring country so the danger is coming closer," he added.

Romania has reported repeated ​breaches of its airspace by Russian drones over the past four years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes. 

Debate Over Use of Frozen Russian Assets

The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden ​called last week for the EU to reopen discussion on using Russia's frozen ‌assets, an idea some ministers reiterated on Wednesday. 

But it remained unclear whether Europe would once again seriously consider using the frozen assets.

EU countries immobilised some €210 billion of Russian central bank assets after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Around €185 billion of this is held in Brussels-based central securities depository Euroclear.

The European Commission proposed last year to use Russian cash for a ​loan to Ukraine, but Belgium rejected the plan, ‌saying it ⁠did not provide sufficient guarantees that it would not be left alone to deal with potential lawsuits and demands of damages from Russia. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries in Wicklow, Lili Bayer in Brussels, Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam, Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Alexander Ratz in Berlin and Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Writing by Lili Bayer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The attempted August 4 drone attack at Leipzig–Halle airport is officially attributed to Russia and has prompted EU diplomatic escalation, including summoning the Russian envoy. (apnews.com)
  • EU is actively expanding sanctions listings (around 1,600 so far), and ministers are considering additional measures to pressure Moscow. (devdiscourse.com)
  • Several EU nations—including the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden—have urged reopening debate on using the approximately €210 billion of frozen Russian central bank assets for Ukraine, though Belgium continues to oppose due to legal and financial risks. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed the Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism?
The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the Leipzig attack bore the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism.
What is the EU's response to the Leipzig incident?
EU foreign ministers are discussing tightening sanctions against Russia and exploring new measures to pressure Moscow.
What role did Russia allegedly play in the Leipzig attack?
The German government concluded Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack in Leipzig.
How is the EU supporting Ukraine amid the crisis?
The EU is stepping up support for Ukraine and considering new sanctions, as well as discussing aid and use of frozen Russian assets.
What security risks are European leaders highlighting?
European leaders cited risks from Russian drone activities and hybrid threats, emphasizing the need for coordinated EU response.

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