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Russia charges children's hospice chief with spreading false war information

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Russia Charges Children's Hospice Chief Lida Moniava With Spreading False War News

Detention and Charges Against Lida Moniava

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Wednesday they had detained children's hospice founder Lida Moniava and charged her with deliberately spreading false information about the actions of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian civilians. 

Moniava, a well-known advocate in Russia for critically ill children, has publicly criticised the four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine on the Telegram messaging app, calling it a crime that must end.

Official Statement from Investigative Committee

In a statement, Russia's state Investigative Committee said Moniava had been charged with disseminating on Telegram "knowingly false information presented as credible reports about actions by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine's civilian population." 

It said she had not admitted guilt during questioning.

Impact on Lighthouse Charity

Moniava's Lighthouse charity, which provides hospice care for children and young adults in Moscow and the surrounding region, said it was waiting for news about its founder.

Charity's Response

"We will continue operating as usual ...  At the moment, we have no further information," it said in response to a request for comment.

Context: Crackdown on Dissent in Russia

Legal Measures and Previous Prosecution

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has intensified its crackdown on dissent and introduced laws prescribing long prison terms for those found guilty of "discrediting" the military or deliberately spreading false information about it.

Moniava's Previous Fine and Statements

Moniava was fined earlier in 2026 for allegedly discrediting the army. At the time, she said she could not leave the country to escape the threat of further prosecution, because if she did "more children needing palliative care (would) end up lying in institutions and intensive care units." 

"But I also cannot stay silent, as if there were no war," she said on Telegram.

Statistics on Anti-War Prosecutions

Over 1,380 people have faced criminal prosecution for expressing anti-war views since the full-scale war began, with around 350 currently in prison or pre-trial detention, according to Russian rights group OVD-Info.

(Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting and writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Lida Moniava, a prominent children’s hospice advocate, was detained and charged under Russia’s “fake news” laws for anti-war comments on Telegram, including calling the conflict a crime.
  • Her hospice charity says it remains open, but the arrest underscores Russia’s intensified crackdown on dissent, especially under new laws penalizing criticism of the military.
  • Human rights data show that prosecutions under 'fake information' and 'discrediting' military laws remain widespread: in 2025 alone, OVD‑Info reported 46 criminal cases under Article 207.3 (‘fakes’) and 142 new anti‑war prosecutions overall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lida Moniava?
Lida Moniava is a children's hospice founder and advocate for critically ill children in Russia.
What has Lida Moniava been charged with?
She has been charged with deliberately spreading false information about Russian armed forces' actions in Ukraine.
Why was Lida Moniava targeted by Russian authorities?
Moniava was targeted due to her public criticism of the war in Ukraine and her advocacy on the Telegram app.
What laws has Russia enacted regarding war information?
Russia has enacted laws prescribing prison terms for 'discrediting' the military or spreading false information about it.
How many people have faced prosecution for anti-war views in Russia?
Over 1,380 people have faced criminal prosecution for expressing anti-war views since the full-scale war began.

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