Russia Summons German Diplomat over Germany’s Leipzig Drone Attack Claims

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Russia and Germany

Russia Rejects German Accusations

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Germany's charge d'affaires in Moscow to reject what it called Germany's "entirely fabricated" accusations that Russia was behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month.

Germany’s Response and Measures

Germany said on Tuesday it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted attack and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Germany.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Statement

"Berlin has deliberately engaged in a blatant provocation aimed at escalating tensions in Russian-German relations. The German authorities' actions will be met with a firm response," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Putin’s Reaction to German Claims

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed the German accusations as baseless, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to frame Russia for the attack. He also accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government of trying to divert attention away from Germany's domestic problems and its own declining approval ratings by casting Russia as a hostile state.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)