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Airbnb set to face more restrictions as EU proposes rules to tackle housing crunch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbnb set to face more restrictions as EU proposes rules to tackle housing crunch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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European Commission Targets Airbnb with Stricter Rules Amid Housing Shortages

EU Proposes Harmonised Regulations for Short-Term Rentals

By Foo Yun Chee

Background: Housing Crunch in Tourism Hotspots

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies are set to face more restrictions as the European Commission proposed rules to help authorities tackle a housing crunch in tourism hotspots.

Legal Challenges and Diverse Local Measures

The move by the EU executive aims to harmonise rules across Europe after authorities in cities including Paris, Barcelona and Venice turned to a raft of diverse rules to crack down on Airbnb, which subsequently triggered legal challenges.

Public Response and Protests

The shortage of affordable housing due to the surge in short-term holiday rentals, has prompted residents, especially young Europeans to take to the streets to protest.

Commission’s Statement on Housing Affordability

"A year ago, I promised to tackle Europe's housing affordability. Today, we are taking one step in this direction. By providing more clarity and support to local authorities and communities, anchored in local realities," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The Commission’s draft regulation would authorise local authorities to restrict services of short‑term rental platforms and introduce a common methodology for identifying housing‑stressed areas as of September 9, 2026.
  • The Affordable Housing Act is part of a broader EU Affordable Housing Plan, aiming to regulate STRs, increase transparency, support social housing, simplify permitting, repurpose vacant properties, and curb speculation.
  • Short‑term rentals have surged—up nearly 93% between 2018 and 2024—and account for as much as 20–25% of housing stock in hotspots, prompting calls for unified EU-level rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU proposing new rules for Airbnb?
The EU aims to harmonise regulations and help local authorities tackle a shortage of affordable housing in tourism hotspots caused by the rise of short-term rentals.
Which cities have cracked down on Airbnb already?
Cities like Paris, Barcelona, and Venice have implemented diverse rules to control short-term rentals, leading to legal challenges.
What has triggered protests regarding housing in Europe?
Residents, particularly young Europeans, have protested against the shortage of affordable housing attributed to the surge in short-term holiday rentals.
What is the goal of the proposed EU rules?
The proposed rules seek to provide clarity and support to local authorities in managing short-term rentals, anchored in local realities.

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