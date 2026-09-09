European Commission Targets Airbnb with Stricter Rules Amid Housing Shortages

EU Proposes Harmonised Regulations for Short-Term Rentals

By Foo Yun Chee

Background: Housing Crunch in Tourism Hotspots

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies are set to face more restrictions as the European Commission proposed rules to help authorities tackle a housing crunch in tourism hotspots.

Legal Challenges and Diverse Local Measures

The move by the EU executive aims to harmonise rules across Europe after authorities in cities including Paris, Barcelona and Venice turned to a raft of diverse rules to crack down on Airbnb, which subsequently triggered legal challenges.

Public Response and Protests

The shortage of affordable housing due to the surge in short-term holiday rentals, has prompted residents, especially young Europeans to take to the streets to protest.

Commission’s Statement on Housing Affordability

"A year ago, I promised to tackle Europe's housing affordability. Today, we are taking one step in this direction. By providing more clarity and support to local authorities and communities, anchored in local realities," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)