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South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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South Korea, France Hold Talks on Hormuz Security—Troop Deployment Ruled Out

Summit Discussions and Security Cooperation

By Kyu-seok Shim

Presidential Summit in Paris

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed cooperation on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a summit in Paris on Tuesday, but the talks did not concern troop deployment, Seoul's presidential office said.

Lee, on a state visit to France, said at a joint press conference that he had discussed the Strait of Hormuz with Macron as part of wider talks on international security issues.

Focus on Freedom of Navigation

"South Korea and France agreed to continue close coordination so that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the stability of global supply chains can be restored swiftly," Lee said.

Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy transit route for South Korea, which relied on the waterway for 61% of its crude oil imports and 54% of its naphtha imports last year.

South Korea's Position on Troop Deployment

In a briefing after the summit, South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said discussions focused on how South Korea could contribute to international efforts concerning maritime security in the strait rather than on troop deployment.

"We are still in the review stage," Wi said, regarding Seoul's contribution options. "No decision has been made."

Diplomatic Reactions and Clarifications

Wi also said Iran had expressed interest and sought explanations through diplomatic channels following media reports about a possible South Korean role in Hormuz security efforts.

He added that Seoul's review of Hormuz contribution options was unrelated to U.S. investment discussions, rejecting suggestions the two issues were linked.

Military and Diplomatic Developments

South Korea's defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday it had sent an inspection team to the United Arab Emirates to assess security conditions in the region, but stressed that the mission was intended to gather information and did not presuppose a troop deployment.

South Korea's presidential office separately said reports that the U.S. had set a deadline for Seoul to dispatch assets to Hormuz were untrue.

Review of Security Contribution Options

Seoul said last week it was reviewing various options, including military measures, to contribute to freedom of navigation in Hormuz, while denying reports a deployment decision had already been made.

Context of U.S.-South Korea Relations

The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in August to scale back U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, which he said was partly because South Korea had declined to assist Washington in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Iran's Response

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson warned this week that any South Korean military participation in operations in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz would be regarded as support for U.S. "aggression" and would carry serious consequences.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks between South Korea’s President Lee and France’s Macron centered on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz—not on troop deployments.
  • South Korea’s National Security Adviser stated Seoul is reviewing possible contribution options, but no decision has been made yet.
  • The discussions are separate from U.S.–South Korea military exercise reduction under Trump’s orders, and Iran has signaled diplomatic interest in Seoul’s stance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did South Korea and France discuss regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
They discussed cooperation on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on contribution options rather than troop deployment.
Is South Korea planning to deploy troops to the Strait of Hormuz?
No, South Korea's presidential office clarified that discussions were not about troop deployment but about other ways to contribute to maritime security.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important to South Korea?
The Strait of Hormuz is vital for South Korea as it supplies 61% of its crude oil imports and 54% of naphtha imports.
Did South Korea send a team to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)?
Yes, South Korea's defense ministry sent an inspection team to the UAE to assess regional security but emphasized it was not tied to troop deployment.
Is South Korea's review of Hormuz security related to U.S. investment discussions?
No, officials stated the review of South Korea's contribution options in Hormuz is unrelated to U.S. investment talks.

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