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Cricket-Root welcomes Pietersen return to England setup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Root welcomes Pietersen return to England setup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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headlines Sports Cricket England Mentorship

Joe Root Backs Kevin Pietersen's Return as Specialist Mentor for England

Kevin Pietersen's Appointment and England's Evolving Team Environment

Joe Root Endorses Pietersen's Return

Sept 9 (Reuters) - England test captain Joe Root backed Kevin Pietersen's return to the national setup, saying the team was in a very different place from the one the batting great left amid acrimony more than a decade ago.

Pietersen's Role and Experience

Pietersen, England's third-highest run-scorer across all formats with 13,779 runs, was appointed specialist mentor to the white-ball teams on Monday as part of preparations for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Root, who played alongside Pietersen before his England career ended in 2014, said the 46-year-old's experience and knowledge would benefit a squad featuring players who grew up watching him.

Impact on Younger Players

"A lot of the guys would have watched him and got into the game because of him. It will be great for those guys to have the opportunity to work alongside him," Root told BBC Sport.

Past Controversies and Current Perspective

Pietersen's England career ended after the team's 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia, amid reported tensions within the dressing room and between the batter and team management.

Root's Confidence in Team Culture

Root dismissed concerns over Pietersen's outspoken nature, saying the current environment was well placed to benefit from his expertise.

Root's Comments on Pietersen's Value

"When you get someone involved you want them to be themselves and you want them to come into an environment for a reason. With his experience and knowledge about the game, and all that he can offer, I think he's going to be great," Root said.

"You're looking at so many hypothetical things that could go wrong, when there are so many amazing things he will bring to that environment.

"The world is a very different place to what it was in 2014, and the England team is in a very different place to that as well."

Pietersen's Role in Upcoming Series

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for next week's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, working alongside Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin Pietersen, England’s third‑highest run‑scorer across all formats (~13,800 runs), joins as white‑ball specialist mentor ahead of the 2027 World Cup (icc-cricket.com)
  • Joe Root believes the current England setup is vastly improved and can benefit from Pietersen’s experience and outspoken nature (icc-cricket.com)
  • Pietersen will immediately join Brendon McCullum’s coaching group for the upcoming Sri Lanka white‑ball series, as part of a broader mentoring plan through to the 2027 World Cup (icc-cricket.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Kevin Pietersen appointed as a mentor for England?
Kevin Pietersen was appointed as a specialist mentor to help the white-ball teams prepare for the 2027 World Cup, bringing his experience and knowledge to benefit the squad.
What is Joe Root's view on Pietersen's return?
Joe Root supports Pietersen's return, saying his expertise and experience will greatly benefit the team and the current squad environment is positive.
What role will Pietersen play in the England setup?
Pietersen will work as a specialist mentor, joining the coaching staff for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and supporting the team's World Cup preparations.
Who will Pietersen be working with in the coaching staff?
Pietersen will be working with Brendon McCullum, Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel, and Sarah Taylor in the England coaching setup.

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