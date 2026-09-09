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Finance

France's Cegid and Silae to merge in €10 billion software deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Cegid and Silae Announce €10 Billion Merger to Form European Tech Leader

Major Merger in European Tech Sector

Overview of the Merger

Sept 9 (Reuters) - French business software provider Cegid and payroll platform Silae said on Wednesday they were planning to merge to create a European technology group valued at more than €10 billion ($11.6 billion).

Ownership and Leadership Structure

Role of Silver Lake

Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is the majority owner of both companies, will retain a majority interest in the combined group, to be led by newly appointed CEO Christian Pedersen. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2027, the companies said.

Additional Information

Financial Details

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

Reporting Credits

Journalists and Editors

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet. Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger creates one of Europe’s largest business‑software groups, accelerating consolidation in the SaaS sector.
  • Silver Lake, as majority owner of both firms, maintains control, signaling confidence in synergies and operational alignment.
  • Cegid and Silae already share strategic ties: Cegid has been transitioning HR clients to Silae, reflecting deeper integration ahead of formal merger (anor-group.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are merging in the €10 billion software deal?
French business software provider Cegid and payroll platform Silae are merging.
Who will lead the combined Cegid and Silae group?
The merged group will be led by newly appointed CEO Christian Pedersen.
Who retains the majority interest in the merged group?
Private equity firm Silver Lake will retain a majority interest.
What is the expected timeline for the merger's completion?
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
What is the estimated value of the new European technology group?
The combined company is valued at more than €10 billion ($11.6 billion).

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