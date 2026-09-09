Cegid and Silae Announce €10 Billion Merger to Form European Tech Leader
Major Merger in European Tech Sector
Overview of the Merger
Sept 9 (Reuters) - French business software provider Cegid and payroll platform Silae said on Wednesday they were planning to merge to create a European technology group valued at more than €10 billion ($11.6 billion).
Ownership and Leadership Structure
Role of Silver Lake
Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is the majority owner of both companies, will retain a majority interest in the combined group, to be led by newly appointed CEO Christian Pedersen. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2027, the companies said.
Additional Information
Financial Details
($1 = 0.8601 euros)
Reporting Credits
Journalists and Editors
(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet. Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)