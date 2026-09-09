Four Dead in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Novorossiysk, Dozens Injured

Details of the Novorossiysk Drone Attack

Casualties and Injuries Reported

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Four people including a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, the governor of Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Wednesday.

He said another 29 people were wounded in the assault on Novorossiysk, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes and a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products and grain exports, among other commodities.

Impact on Infrastructure and Businesses

Novorossiysk mayor Andrei Kravchenko said earlier on Wednesday that drone debris fell on the premises of a number of businesses and close to an inhabited building.

Fires and Additional Damage

There were fires after the attack, regional authorities added.

Related Incidents in Krasnodar Region

Drone Debris in Anapa

In Anapa, another town in the southern region of Krasnodar, three private homes and a kindergarten were damaged by drone debris, but no one was injured, Kondratyev said.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Heavens)