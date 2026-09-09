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Headlines

Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed four in Novorossiysk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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headlines security Russia-Ukraine Oil Markets

Four Dead in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Novorossiysk, Dozens Injured

Details of the Novorossiysk Drone Attack

Casualties and Injuries Reported

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Four people including a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, the governor of Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Wednesday.

He said another 29 people were wounded in the assault on Novorossiysk, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes and a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products and grain exports, among other commodities.

Impact on Infrastructure and Businesses

Novorossiysk mayor Andrei Kravchenko said earlier on Wednesday that drone debris fell on the premises of a number of businesses and close to an inhabited building.

Fires and Additional Damage

There were fires after the attack, regional authorities added.

Related Incidents in Krasnodar Region

Drone Debris in Anapa

In Anapa, another town in the southern region of Krasnodar, three private homes and a kindergarten were damaged by drone debris, but no one was injured, Kondratyev said.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Strategic target: Novorossiysk, a key Russian port for oil, grain, and military logistics, has faced persistent drone attacks amid Ukraine’s campaign to disrupt exports and supply lines. These assaults follow previous major strikes in August that damaged grain and oil terminals. (euronews.com)
  • Operational impact: Beyond civilian casualties, the attack underscores the operational reach of Ukraine’s drone capabilities, which have also prompted port restrictions and nighttime shipping bans in Novorossiysk to mitigate risks. (criticalthreats.org)
  • Broader escalation: The assault is part of a sustained Ukrainian effort to degrade Russian logistics across the Black Sea and Crimea, including coordinated strikes on energy and naval infrastructure, adding pressure on Russia’s rear-area security and export capacity. (understandingwar.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Novorossiysk drone attack?
Four people, including a child, were killed in the drone attack on Novorossiysk.
How many people were wounded in the Novorossiysk incident?
Twenty-nine people were wounded in the Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk.
What damage was caused by the drone attack in Anapa?
Debris damaged three private homes and a kindergarten in Anapa, but no injuries were reported.
Why is Novorossiysk significant in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Novorossiysk is a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products, and grain exports, making it a frequent target.
Who reported on the casualties and damage after the attack?
Local officials including the governor of Krasnodar and the mayor of Novorossiysk provided reports on casualties and damage.

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