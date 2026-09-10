Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill Two, Injure Seven in Russia's Belgorod Region

Details of the Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region

Casualties and Injuries Reported

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - One person was killed and seven were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's border Belgorod region, regional authorities said on Thursday.

Incident in Novy Oskol

One man was killed when a drone detonated at an unnamed facility in the town of Novy Oskol, east of the town of Belgorod. Five people were injured in various localities.

Incident in Shebekino

Another man was killed when a drone struck his car in Shebekino, just over the Ukrainian border. A woman travelling in the car was injured.

Background and Context

Frequency of Attacks

Belgorod region is a frequent target of Ukrainian drones.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Ron Popeski and Timothy Heritage)