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Two dead, seven injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics security Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill Two, Injure Seven in Russia's Belgorod Region

Details of the Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region

Casualties and Injuries Reported

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - One person was killed and seven were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's border Belgorod region, regional authorities said on Thursday.

Incident in Novy Oskol

One man was killed when a drone detonated at an unnamed facility in the town of Novy Oskol, east of the town of Belgorod. Five people were injured in various localities.

Incident in Shebekino

Another man was killed when a drone struck his car in Shebekino, just over the Ukrainian border. A woman travelling in the car was injured.

Background and Context

Frequency of Attacks

Belgorod region is a frequent target of Ukrainian drones.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Ron Popeski and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgorod region is frequently targeted by Ukrainian drones; since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the region has seen over 541 fatalities and nearly 3,928 wounded in more than 55,000 attacks (meduza.io).
  • In 2024 alone, drone strikes killed 56 civilians and injured 503 in the Belgorod region, illustrating the significant civilian toll of unmanned aerial warfare (notes.citeam.org).
  • In the two months leading up to July 2026, over 10,400 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Belgorod by Russian air defenses, underscoring both the frequency of incursions and the strain on regional defenses (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent drone attacks in Belgorod?
Two people were killed in the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region.
Where did the drone attacks in Belgorod region occur?
Attacks occurred in the town of Novy Oskol and Shebekino, near the Ukrainian border.
How many people were injured in the attacks on Belgorod region?
Seven people were reported injured in the drone attacks.
Is Belgorod a frequent target for Ukrainian drones?
Yes, Belgorod region is frequently targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks.
Who reported on the Belgorod drone attacks?
The incident was reported by Reuters with regional authorities providing updates.

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