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Headlines

Man appears in UK court accused of providing Russian intelligence with drone factory details

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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UK Man Accused of Passing Drone Factory Details to Russian Intelligence Appears in Court

Allegations and Court Proceedings

By Michael Holden

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A British man appeared in a London court on Thursday accused of providing information about factories which manufacture drones and offering to sabotage them on behalf of Russian intelligence.

Details of the Charges

Joshua Cammidge, 31, has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage after contact with the GRU Volunteer Corps, which prosecutors said was controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Court Appearance and Prosecution Claims

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Warren Stanier said Cammidge was accused of providing details of four drone factories near his home in Swindon, west England, and volunteering to commit an act of sabotage.

Prosecutors say he also conducted research about a Wi-Fi jamming device and undertook reconnaissance.   

Defendant's Response

Cammidge did not enter a plea, but Stanier said that in a police interview he had strenuously denied the charges and said he had had no intention of carrying out any sabotage.

Russia's embassy in London has not commented on the case.

Communication and Investigation

Stanier told the court that Cammidge, who was arrested in Swindon last week by counterterrorism officers, had been communicating between August 28 and September 3 with a British national who had gone to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

"The essence of those conversations was the location of factories in the UK which manufacture drones and the sabotage of those factories," Stanier said.

Stanier said other conversations Cammidge had had with an ex-partner and a trusted work colleague showed he was being requested to do so by the Russian intelligence services.

Cammidge was remanded in custody and will appear at London's Old Bailey court on September 25.

UK's Deteriorating Relations with Russia

UK'S DETERIORATING RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA

Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with British authorities increasingly warning about possible Russian espionage, sabotage and other hostile state activity.

Recent Threats and Warnings

Russia warned last month it could strike British military targets in response to Ukrainian attacks that use British-supplied long-range missiles.

"Russia is constantly probing us and testing us," British defence minister Wes Streeting told lawmakers on Thursday.

European Security Concerns

Two years ago, the UK's domestic spy chief said the GRU was seeking to cause "mayhem" across Europe, and there have been warnings from other European countries in recent weeks that Russia was stepping up a 'hybrid' war against allies of Ukraine.

Germany has blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month, though Moscow's embassy in Berlin said the Leipzig incident was just another example of unsubstantiated accusations.

Official Responses

"I know people will be concerned about recent incidents across Europe, intended to sow fear, create disruption and undermine support for Ukraine. They will not succeed," British security minister Dan Jarvis said on Wednesday.

Related Incidents

In a separate case, Russia's FSB internal security agency said on Thursday that it had detained a former guard at the British Embassy in Moscow who it said had collected personal data on British diplomats on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence.

(Additional reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Joshua Cammidge was arrested in Swindon on September 4 and charged under sections 3 and 18 of the National Security Act 2023 for assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing sabotage, following communications with a GRU‑linked group (mynewsdesk.com).
  • He stands accused of supplying locations of four drone manufacturing sites, researching Wi‑Fi jamming, and undertaking reconnaissance, though he denied any intent to commit sabotage (apnews.com).
  • The case underscores growing UK concerns over Russian espionage and sabotage amid deteriorating relations post‑Ukraine invasion, with the GRU Volunteer Corps designated a national security threat under newly strengthened legislation (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Joshua Cammidge and what is he accused of?
Joshua Cammidge is a 31-year-old British man accused of providing Russian intelligence with details of drone factories and offering to sabotage them.
Which organization was Joshua Cammidge allegedly in contact with?
He was allegedly in contact with the GRU Volunteer Corps, believed to be controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
What actions is Cammidge accused of performing?
He is accused of providing information on drone factories, researching Wi-Fi jamming devices, and volunteering for sabotage.
What has been the UK's response to increased Russian espionage?
The UK has issued warnings about possible Russian sabotage and hostile activity, especially after the invasion of Ukraine.
When will Joshua Cammidge appear in court next?
Joshua Cammidge is scheduled to appear at London's Old Bailey court on September 25.

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