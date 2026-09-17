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Ocean container shipping rates could test record highs as Iran war fuel spike drives rise, analysts say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ocean container shipping rates could test record highs as Iran war fuel spike drives rise, analysts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Ocean Container Shipping Rates Near Record as Iran War Drives Fuel Costs

Rising Shipping Rates and Fuel Costs Amid Middle East Tensions

By Lisa Baertlein

Surge in Container Shipping Rates

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The off-contract ocean container shipping rate from China to the U.S. East Coast has returned to levels seen after COVID-19 upended global trade, and could set new record highs as the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran drives fuel costs higher.  

The spot rates on that route hit $10,948 per 40-foot container, more than quadrupling since the start of the Iran war on February 28, according to data from freight pricing platform Xeneta. 

Comparison to Previous Highs

"That leaves freight rates on these critical trades just short of the all-time high set during the COVID-19 disruption," Peter Sand, Xeneta's chief analyst, said of the route, where rates hit a record $11,900 in January 2022. The Shanghai to New York route is among the busiest and most profitable for global container carriers, including MSC, Maersk, COSCO and CMA CGM. 

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Oil and Fuel Prices

Crude oil prices soared after hostilities intensified with the U.S. and Iran attacking and sinking some oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia closing its vital East-West pipeline due to aerial attacks in the widening Middle East war.    

Increase in Bunker Fuel Costs

Those events pushed up the global 20-port average price for the very low sulphur fuel oil, known as bunker, used by many container ships. It hit $901.50 per metric ton on Thursday, up from $543.50 per metric ton on February 27 but still below the March 20 peak of $1,053 per metric ton, according to marine fuel price publisher Ship & Bunker. Container ship owners recoup those higher costs via surcharges and other pricing tools.

Potential for New Record Highs

"With bunker prices pushing fuel surcharges higher, surpassing the pandemic peak cannot be ruled out," Sand said of the China to East Coast container spot rate. A new record would most likely come this month, with the traditional Golden Week volume spike driven by shippers, including Walmart and Amazon.com rushing goods out of China before factories close in early October for a mandatory holiday break, he said.

Market Data and Future Outlook

Week-over-week spot rates from Shanghai to New York jumped nearly 7% to $10,394 per 40-foot container, according to the Drewry World Container Index (WCI) data on Thursday.

Golden Week and Rate Methodologies

Drewry also expects Golden Week shipments to send the rate higher. 

Drewry and Xeneta use different methodologies for their data on spot rates, which, depending on market dynamics, can apply to around half of cargo on the water. 

Historical Context of Spot Rates

Drewry's WCI Shanghai to New York spot rate peaked at $16,000 early in the pandemic when homebound consumers were using federal incentive money to splurge on furniture, big-screen televisions and home exercise equipment.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Spot rates climbed to about $10,955 per 40-ft container by mid‑September—less than 7% shy of the COVID‑19 peak, driven by the U.S.‑Iran conflict and rising bunker fuel prices.
  • Fuel costs—particularly very low‑sulphur bunker oil—have more than doubled since February, prompting carriers to levy higher surcharges that push ocean freight rates upward.
  • Golden Week seasonality, combined with blank sailings, typhoon‑induced port congestion, and capacity constraints through chokepoints like the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, may tip freight rates to new record highs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are ocean container shipping rates rising?
Shipping rates are rising due to the Iran war fueling higher oil prices and increased bunker fuel costs for container ships.
How high are spot shipping rates from China to the US East Coast?
Spot rates reached $10,948 per 40-foot container, nearing the record high of $11,900 set in January 2022.
Which factors could push shipping rates to new records?
Rising fuel surcharges, disruptions from the Iran conflict, and increased demand during Golden Week may push rates to new records.
How are container ship owners responding to rising bunker fuel costs?
Ship owners are passing on costs through surcharges and other pricing tools to recoup expenses.
What role does Golden Week play in ocean shipping rates?
Golden Week typically causes a spike in shipping volume as companies rush to export goods before Chinese factories close, increasing rates.

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