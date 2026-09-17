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EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance trade Automotive EU China

EU Asks China to Cap Hybrid Car Exports Amid Mounting Trade Tensions

EU's Request and Trade Dispute Overview

Background of the Request

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The European Union has asked China to voluntarily restrict exports of hybrid cars as part of efforts to prevent a trade war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Brussels wants Beijing to limit Chinese hybrid vehicles sales to around 15% of the EU market, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

EU's Stance on Managed Trade

"If they will not limit their exports to our market then we will," the FT quoted an EU official as saying. "This is about stopping deindustrialisation. We have to act. It’s about managed trade."

Scope of Export Restrictions and Negotiations

Other Products Under Scrutiny

The EU has asked China to limit exports of other products, including chemicals, while seeking increased Chinese purchases of European exports, according to the report.

The EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Statements from EU Leadership

European Commission President's Remarks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the bloc would use every available tool to reduce what she called its "unsustainable" trade deficit with China.

She said in a speech to the European Parliament the EU's goods trade deficit with China, which hit €360.6 billion ($413.4 billion) last year and widened by 9% in the first six months of this year, had reached a tipping point and that Europe was already experiencing a second "China shock" through deindustrialisation.

Trade Commissioner's Role

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who is leading talks with China to tackle the trade gap, has said he wants tangible results by October and is expected to visit China by early next month.

China's Response and Economic Context

The EU says a surge in Chinese exports, including chemicals, batteries and vehicles, has been driven by overcapacity. Beijing rejects that criticism, saying concerns over economic imbalances and excess capacity are protectionist and aimed at constraining China.

($1 = 0.8723 euros)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The 15% cap on Chinese hybrid car exports reflects EU worries over deindustrialisation and 'China shock' trade imbalance, with the deficit hitting nearly €1 billion per day (publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu).
  • No formal investigation into Chinese hybrid vehicle imports currently exists, though the EU closely monitors plug-in hybrids and has imposed duties on battery EVs (europarl.europa.eu).
  • The EU aims for tangible results from three months of trade talks with China by October, using all available tools including managed trade mechanisms if China does not act voluntarily (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU asking China to limit hybrid car exports?
The EU wants China to restrict hybrid car exports to prevent deindustrialisation in Europe and avoid a trade war due to the growing trade deficit.
What export limits is the EU proposing for Chinese hybrid cars?
The EU has asked China to limit hybrid vehicle sales to around 15% of the EU market.
How large is the EU's trade deficit with China?
The EU's goods trade deficit with China reached €360.6 billion in the previous year and has widened by 9% in the first half of this year.
What other products does the EU want China to limit exports of?
Besides hybrid cars, the EU also wants China to limit exports of products like chemicals while encouraging more Chinese purchases of European exports.
How has China responded to these EU trade concerns?
China has rejected claims of overcapacity, calling EU concerns over economic imbalances protectionist and aimed at constraining China.

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