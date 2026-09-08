Trump Urges Putin for Quick Ukraine War Resolution, Seeks US-Russia Ties Reset

Key Details from Trump-Putin Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

Overview of the Conversation

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a phone call that he wanted a swift end to the war in Ukraine, something that would allow U.S.-Russia ties to be fully restored, the Kremlin said.

Main Discussion Points

Peace Negotiations and Leaders’ Assessments

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the pair had discussed the outcome of U.S. peace negotiators' weekend visit to Moscow and Kyiv - something he said both leaders had rated "with a plus sign" - and said that Putin had told Trump what he believed the United States could do to help end the conflict.

Putin’s Battlefield Assessment and Reassurances

Putin had also given Trump his assessment of what the situation on the battlefield was and had made it clear that Russia had no hostile plans towards Europe, Ushakov said.

Trump’s Vision for US-Russia Relations

"Donald Trump clearly emphasised the desirability of bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible, which would immediately open up prospects – impressive and far-reaching ones at that – for the full restoration of relations between the U.S. and Russia," said Ushakov.

Potential Impact on Trade and Economic Ties

"In his view, this would have a particular impact on trade and economic ties, promising enormous benefits for both countries. Donald Trump is keen to see a breakthrough achieved during his presidency. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin supported this approach".

Additional Agreements and Future Communication

Prisoner Exchanges and Ongoing Dialogue

Ushakov - who said Putin and Trump had also agreed on the need to continue prisoner exchanges - said he was not able to get into more details about what had been discussed, but described the conversation as constructive and said the two leaders had agreed they would stay in touch and speak to each other by phone again if the needed arose.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )