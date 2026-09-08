GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Relations Geopolitics

Trump Urges Putin for Quick Ukraine War Resolution, Seeks US-Russia Ties Reset

Key Details from Trump-Putin Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

Overview of the Conversation

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a phone call that he wanted a swift end to the war in Ukraine, something that would allow U.S.-Russia ties to be fully restored, the Kremlin said. 

Main Discussion Points

Peace Negotiations and Leaders’ Assessments

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the pair had discussed the outcome of U.S. peace negotiators' weekend visit to Moscow and Kyiv - something he said both leaders had rated "with a plus sign" - and said that Putin had told Trump what he believed the United States could do to help end the conflict.

Putin’s Battlefield Assessment and Reassurances

Putin had also given Trump his assessment of what the situation on the battlefield was and had made it clear that Russia had no hostile plans towards Europe, Ushakov said.  

Trump’s Vision for US-Russia Relations

"Donald Trump clearly emphasised the desirability of bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible, which would immediately open up prospects – impressive and far-reaching ones at that – for the full restoration of relations between the U.S. and Russia," said Ushakov.

Potential Impact on Trade and Economic Ties

"In his view, this would have a particular impact on trade and economic ties, promising enormous benefits for both countries. Donald Trump is keen to see a breakthrough achieved during his presidency. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin supported this approach".

Additional Agreements and Future Communication

Prisoner Exchanges and Ongoing Dialogue

Ushakov - who said Putin and Trump had also agreed on the need to continue prisoner exchanges - said he was not able to get into more details about what had been discussed, but described the conversation as constructive and said the two leaders had agreed they would stay in touch and speak to each other by phone again if the needed arose. 

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump emphasized a rapid conclusion to the conflict to unlock substantial economic benefits through restored U.S.–Russia trade ties, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
  • The call followed U.S. envoys’ recent weekend meetings in Moscow and Kyiv, which both Trump and Putin viewed positively.
  • The Kremlin characterized the conversation as constructive, with agreement to continue prisoner exchanges and maintain phone contact as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say to Putin regarding the Ukraine war?
Trump told Putin he wants a swift end to the war in Ukraine and a restoration of full US-Russia relations.
What topics did Trump and Putin discuss during their phone call?
They discussed the Ukraine conflict, peace negotiations, battlefield assessments, and continuing prisoner exchanges.
How did Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov describe the conversation?
Ushakov described the call as constructive and said both leaders agreed to keep in touch.
What benefits did Trump see in ending the Ukraine conflict?
Trump believed ending the conflict would bring far-reaching benefits, especially for trade and economic ties between the US and Russia.
Did Putin support Trump's approach to resolving the Ukraine war?
Yes, Putin expressed support for Trump's approach during the conversation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Image for Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral

Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral

Image for Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five

Image for As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave

As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave

Image for Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest

Norway returns 69 Russians stranded in Arctic after ship arrest

Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Image for Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Image for Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Image for Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Image for Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Image for Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Image for UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
Image for Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Image for UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
Image for Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
View All Headlines Posts