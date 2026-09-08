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Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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International Relations Geopolitics World News

Kremlin Refuses Japan's Request to Remove New WWII Memorial in Khabarovsk

Russia Rejects Japanese Appeal Over Khabarovsk WWII Statue

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia will not consider Japan's request to dismantle a new World War Two memorial in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk.

Japan's Objection to the Memorial

Japan's foreign ministry on Saturday said it had "strongly requested" that Russia remove the new statue, which commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Japan in 1945. 

Description of the Statue

The bronze statue depicts a Soviet soldier destroying a boundary post decorated with an image of a chrysanthemum. 

Japanese Government's Statement

"Such a statute is not constructive in relation to Japan. In particular, the chrysanthemum crest is widely recognised as an emblem symbolising Japan. The installation of a monument depicting its destruction is unacceptable and extremely regrettable in terms of Japanese national sentiment," Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement. 

Kremlin's Response to Japan

Comments by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Asked about Japan's request, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused Japan of having a selective memory: "It is hard to say what has been forgotten and what is still remembered in Tokyo, but at the very least, we have not forgotten Japanese militarism; we have not forgotten that victory." 

Official Kremlin Position

He added: "In this regard we can hardly take such demands and statements into account in any way."

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Japan on September 5, 2026 strongly requested removal of the memorial, saying the destruction of the chrysanthemum symbol offends national sentiment (mofa.go.jp)
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Japan’s request, accusing Tokyo of selective memory while reaffirming that Russia has not forgotten Japanese militarism (mofa.go.jp)
  • Russian Foreign Ministry’s Maria Zakharova responded sarcastically, saying Japan might as well ask the wind to stop blowing or the sun to shine, emphasizing that the monument reflects Russia’s defended history and collective memory (amp.rbc.ru)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy between Russia and Japan about the new memorial?
Japan requested Russia remove a Khabarovsk statue commemorating the Soviet victory over Japan, but Russia refused.
Where is the disputed World War Two memorial located?
The new World War Two memorial is located in the far eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk.
Why does Japan object to the new Khabarovsk statue?
Japan's foreign ministry says the statue depicting the destruction of a chrysanthemum-emblazoned boundary post is offensive, as the chrysanthemum symbolizes Japan.
How did the Kremlin respond to Japan's request?
The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said it would not consider Japan's request and criticized Tokyo for selective memory.
What does the controversial statue depict?
It depicts a Soviet soldier destroying a boundary post decorated with an image of a chrysanthemum, a Japanese symbol.

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