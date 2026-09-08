GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Europe

Sweden Offers Cash Incentives for Immigrants to Leave Ahead of Elections

Sweden's Changing Migration Policy and Its Impact

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Once known for its welcome to migrants, Sweden has not only shut its borders over the last decade, its right-wing government is now paying some foreign-born residents to leave, part of a tough stance on migration it hopes will help it secure reelection this month.

As countries across Europe clamp down on immigration, Sweden has made one of the most drastic about-turns. It took in 163,000 asylum seekers in 2015 - the second highest per capita in Europe. By 2025, that number had fallen 96%. 

The Remigration Grant Scheme

Since the start of 2026, the Swedish coalition government, which took power in 2022 on a pledge to cut immigration and crime, has been offering those with residency permits from outside the European Union up to 350,000 Swedish crowns ($37,000) if they leave the country. 

The scheme is being closely watched abroad, and strongly supported by the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that is outside the government but backs it in parliament.

Political Messaging and Publicity

"Do you miss Mogadishu? The remigration grant will help you get home," reads an advert, paid for by the Sweden Democrats on a bus and aimed at Somali immigrants. The far-right party launched the adverts in July on public transport and in areas with high numbers of migrants as campaigning for the election began. It and the three governing coalition parties are seeking to form a four-way ruling partnership. 

The government has publicised the programme in multiple languages on its websites.

"Improving re-migration is high on my government's agenda," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said. The scheme has a budget of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns.

European Reactions and Criticism

Other European States Watching

Governments and political parties across Europe are watching as some also consider ways to send people back. Anti-immigration rhetoric has surged since over a million people, mainly Syrians fleeing war, arrived in Europe in 2015. That has given right-wing nationalist parties a boost, pushing governments to adopt increasingly restrictive migration policies focused on deterrence and returns.

Mary Khan-Hohloch, a European Parliament lawmaker for Alternative for Germany (AfD), which won 44% of the vote in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, welcomed the Swedish initiative. 

"Given the considerable financial and social burdens facing many European countries as a result of migration policies to date, interest in effective return and remigration programmes is likely to continue to grow," she told Reuters in an email.

Expert Opinions

However, Bram Frouws, director of the Mixed Migration Centre, a research body, said there was no evidence these kinds of schemes produce any significant increase in voluntary emigration. "This is one of those policy proposals where this doesn’t even matter, it’s mainly symbolic, it’s about signaling how tough they are on migration," he said.

Uptake and Political Debate

Little Uptake

So far this year, 171 people have taken up the offer of cash to leave. The Sweden Democrats want to extend the offer to immigrants with Swedish citizenship, if they agree to revoke it.

"That's where you find the large numbers," said Ludvig Aspling, immigration spokesperson for the party, highlighting those citizens who struggle to support themselves financially and speak little Swedish. 

The opposition and civil rights groups have accused Kristersson of going too far and call the policy divisive. 

Latest opinion polls for the September 13 election show an almost equal split between the government on one side and the Social Democrats and centre-left on the other in the country of 10.6 million, where 2 million are foreign-born.

Immigrant Perspectives

Immigrants Want to Stay

In the working-class Stockholm suburb of Satra a dozen immigrants have gathered at a community centre to have coffee and practice Swedish. Among them are a Sudanese woman, two people from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, one person who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan and a dissident from China. They have all heard about the government cash incentive to leave. None are interested.

"I want freedom, to be able to work and live a good life," said Elena Ibrahim, 42, from Sudan. She fled her ex-husband and religious oppression eight years ago. Now remarried, she works as an artist. "I will not go back."

Mahmoud Khalfi, imam at the Stockholm Mosque, Sweden's largest, said the scheme and anti-immigrant rhetoric were divisive and caused anxiety among Sweden's Muslim population.

Those who would have opportunities if they left are the highly educated, such as doctors or professors, he said. "They can go to London or Dubai...but those with less education have no choice, they can't leave."

The policy, he said, "doesn't solve any problem. Even if a few thousand leave, it has made it worse for those who have to stay."

Policy Changes and Citizenship Requirements

Rights and Demands

Sweden has also started tightening other rules for immigrants - no longer awarding permanent residency permits and making immigrants re-apply for them after three years. 

New Citizenship Tests

In August, the government launched the first-ever citizenship tests, mandatory for all who apply. At a Stockholm convention centre 900 immigrants were tested on their knowledge of Sweden, including the line of succession for the monarchy and the midsummer holiday.

"It wasn't that hard," said Cornelius, 38, originally from Cameroon, adding that citizenship would bring peace of mind.

"Sweden is a very good place. It's safe and there are jobs."

Migration Minister Johan Forssell told Reuters the tests were important in underlining the value of citizenship and that it came with both rights and demands.

"These are highly reasonable requirements," he said. "What's unreasonable is that until now you have been able to become a citizen without knowing anything about Sweden and without speaking a single word of Swedis

Key Takeaways

  • The repatriation grant, effective January 1, 2026, provides SEK 350,000 per adult and up to SEK 600,000 per household to those voluntarily returning to their country of origin. (government.se)
  • Sweden had 163,000 asylum seekers in 2015—among the highest per capita—but applications had plummeted by over 90% by 2025. (migrationsverket.se)
  • Despite the financial incentive, only 171 people accepted the offer so far in 2026, raising questions about its effectiveness; analysts say the program is largely symbolic. (migrationsverket.se)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sweden paying immigrants to leave?
Sweden's government is offering financial incentives to some immigrants to reduce migration numbers before upcoming elections, aiming to fulfill campaign promises to cut immigration and crime.
How much money is Sweden offering to immigrants who leave?
The Swedish government is offering up to 350,000 Swedish crowns (about $37,000) to eligible immigrants who voluntarily leave the country.
Who is eligible for Sweden's remigration grant?
Current offers target foreign-born residents with residency permits from outside the European Union, and the Sweden Democrats want to extend it to immigrants with Swedish citizenship who agree to revoke it.
How many immigrants have accepted the cash to leave Sweden so far?
So far this year, 171 people have taken up the Swedish government's offer to receive cash for leaving the country.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored, Kremlin says

Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored, Kremlin says

Image for Israel to close British consulate in East Jerusalem after UK, France and Canada ban imports from settlements

Israel to close British consulate in East Jerusalem after UK, France and Canada ban imports from settlements

Image for Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt

Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt

Image for Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Image for Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

Israel's foreign minister says it is closing British consulate in East Jerusalem

Image for Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027

Italy's League says banks should contribute up to €3 billion to state budget in 2027

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin
Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin
Image for Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral
Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral
Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Image for Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Image for Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Image for Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Image for Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Image for Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Image for UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
Image for Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
View All Headlines Posts