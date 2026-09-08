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China's Xi tells UK's Burnham they have more common interests than differences - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Xi tells UK's Burnham they have more common interests than differences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Xi Jinping, UK PM Burnham Emphasize China-UK Cooperation in Finance and Trade

Highlights from the Xi-Burnham Phone Call and Recent China-UK Relations

Overview of the Leaders' Conversation

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a positive tone in a phone call with Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday, saying that Beijing and London share greater common interests than differences.

Xi said there was a need to "overcome differences, seek common ground, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation", while adding that the two countries could work together on technology, education, healthcare and the financial sector.

Significance of the First Call

Tuesday's call — the first publicly known conversation between the two leaders since Burnham became Britain's prime minister — was held at the latter's invitation, according to the official Chinese summary released by its foreign ministry.

Key Discussion Points

Economic Growth and Living Standards

A readout from Burnham's office said the leaders discussed the "importance of pragmatic cooperation", including on economic growth and raising living standards for people in both their countries.

Security and International Issues

“The Prime Minister said that he would engage frankly and constructively on issues that matter for both countries, and raised domestic security, Russia's war in Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights and consular cases of particular importance," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Recent Developments in China-UK Relations

Warming Relations and Trade Initiatives

Relations between China and Britain have warmed in recent months, in part due to former British leader Keir Starmer's trip to Beijing in January, when China agreed to extend a visa-free scheme to Britons and halve tariffs on whisky.

The rapprochement also reflected a shared interest in diversifying trade relationships amid growing friction with Washington. 

Commitment to Multilateralism and Open Trade

As major global economies, "China and Britain both support multilateralism and open trade" and should step up coordination through multilateral frameworks, Xi said during Tuesday's call.

Technology and Investment Concerns

"Both China and Britain are major technology powers ... and should maintain an open and forward-looking outlook and strengthen exchanges and cooperation across a range of fields," he added.

Likely in reference to Britain's nationalisation ‌of Chinese steelmaker-owned British Steel, Xi told Burnham he hopes Britain can "fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen, Shi Bu and Liz Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Xi and Burnham agree to focus on pragmatic, forward‑looking cooperation across multiple sectors including tech, education, health and finance, backed by China’s 15th Five‑Year Plan reforms
  • China reiterated its concern over the UK’s nationalisation of British Steel (owned by China’s Jingye Group), urging fair treatment, compensation, and adherence to bilateral investment protections
  • Both leaders emphasised support for multilateralism—coordinating through the UN, G20 and WTO—as pivotal to global economic stability and an inclusive multipolar world

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Xi Jinping and Andy Burnham discuss in their recent phone call?
Xi and Burnham discussed the importance of common interests, cooperation in technology, education, healthcare, financial sector, economic growth, and raising living standards.
Why have China-UK relations improved recently?
Relations warmed partly due to Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing, resulting in visa-free travel and reduced tariffs for Britons, and a shared interest in diversifying trade relations.
What sectors are China and Britain aiming to cooperate in?
China and Britain plan to expand cooperation in technology, education, healthcare, finance, and through multilateral trade frameworks.
What issues did the UK Prime Minister raise with President Xi?
Andy Burnham raised issues of domestic security, Russia's war in Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights, and specific consular cases with Xi Jinping.
What did Xi Jinping request regarding Chinese investors in the UK?
Xi expressed hope that the UK would fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors, particularly in light of recent nationalization measures.

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