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Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Europe Government

Portugal Set to Reject Chega's No-Confidence Motion Amid Minister Scandal

Parliamentary Vote and Political Implications

By Sergio Goncalves

Background of the No-Confidence Motion

LISBON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament is set to vote on Tuesday on a no-confidence motion filed by the far-right Chega party against Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right minority government, a move widely expected to fail as other opposition parties seek to avoid political disruption.

Although expected to fail, it is the first no-confidence motion faced by the current government in just 15 months in office, underscoring the fragility of Montenegro's minority administration.

Allegations Against Interior Minister Luis Neves

The motion stems from Montenegro's refusal to sack Interior Minister Luis Neves over allegations of misconduct during his eight years as head of the Judicial Police. Montenegro has called Chega's move a "mere political manoeuvre" and defended Neves as an efficient minister.

Details of the Investigation

Prosecutors are investigating how a trailer loaded with drug precursor chemicals seized in a police operation ended up at a storage site owned by a contractor who later carried out work at Neves' property. Building permits at the property and Neves' rent-free use of a car seized from a convicted drug trafficker are also being investigated.

Neves has denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down. He said the arrangement with the contractor saved the state disposal costs.

Political Reactions and Party Positions

Chega leader Andre Ventura said Neves was unfit for office and that keeping him in government showed that "the ethical standard in Portugal has completely disappeared".

Chega, with its 60 lawmakers, is the second-largest group in the 230-seat parliament. The ruling centre-right coalition has 91 seats. All other parties, including the third-largest party, the Socialists, are expected to either vote against the no-confidence motion or abstain.

Statements from Opposition Leaders

"It will not be the Socialists who throw the country into political chaos," their leader Jose Luis Carneiro said, adding that while the Neves case was eroding Montenegro's political authority, Chega was merely seeking to "occupy media space" with its motion.

Historical Context and Government Stability

Only once in Portugal's democratic history, in 1987, has parliament passed a motion of no confidence and toppled a government. Montenegro, who first came to power in April 2024, has survived two such motions already. His first administration collapsed in March 2025, however, after he himself proposed a motion of confidence and subsequently lost the vote.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Chega’s no‑confidence motion is expected to fail, as other parties won’t support it, highlighting the fragility yet resilience of Montenegro’s minority government.
  • The motion was triggered by allegations against Interior Minister Neves involving misuse of a drug‑seized trailer, conflict‑of‑interest concerns, and undeclared property holdings.
  • Prosecutors and the PJ have opened a criminal inquiry, though Montenegro defended Neves as efficient and dismissed Chega’s action as political theatre.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a no-confidence motion filed against Portugal's government?
The Chega party filed a no-confidence motion following the prime minister's refusal to dismiss Interior Minister Luis Neves amid a misconduct investigation.
What are the allegations against Interior Minister Luis Neves?
Luis Neves is being investigated for alleged misconduct, including questionable property contracts and use of a car seized from a convicted trafficker.
Is the no-confidence motion likely to succeed?
The motion is widely expected to fail as most opposition parties plan to vote against or abstain, seeking to avoid political disruption.
How many times has Portugal's parliament passed a no-confidence motion?
Only once in Portugal's democratic history, in 1987, has a no-confidence motion passed in parliament and toppled a government.
What is the ruling coalition's position on Interior Minister Neves?
Prime Minister Montenegro has defended Luis Neves, calling him an efficient minister, and dismissed the motion as a political maneuver.

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