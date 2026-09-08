GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Belarus Sanctions Politics Human Rights US Foreign Policy

Belarus Repression Unchanged as US Aims to Free Prisoners, Bialiatski Says

US Engagement, Political Prisoners, and Ongoing Repression in Belarus

By Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. engagement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has succeeded in freeing hundreds of political prisoners but has not changed the nature of his authoritarian rule, Belarus' most respected human rights figure told Reuters.

Ales Bialiatski’s Experience and US Negotiations

Ales Bialiatski, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, spent 4-1/2 years in prison before being freed and expelled from the country last December in one of a series of deals negotiated by John Coale, President Donald Trump's envoy on Belarus.

Coale has said he hopes for another big batch of releases in a planned visit to Minsk this month, when he expects to meet Lukashenko for the first time since March.

Sanctions-for-Prisoners Strategy and Its Limits

But Bialiatski, while grateful to Washington for its intervention, said the U.S. strategy of easing sanctions on Belarus in return for prisoner releases was not fostering real change in his country.

He described those jailed on politically related charges as "hostages", a term that Trump has also used.

"It's essentially a pure trade. An exchange is taking place — hostages for a change in sanctions — but this doesn't alter the fundamental nature of the Belarusian regime," Bialiatski, 63, said in an interview during a visit to Oslo.

"While I am glad to be free... the machinery of repression keeps running. Every week we see new political prisoners and new methods of repression."

Lukashenko denies holding political prisoners, describing the people concerned as "bandits".

US Policy Shift and Belarus’ Political Landscape

Trump’s Engagement with Lukashenko

TRUMP DROPS PREVIOUS U.S. STANCE OF SHUNNING LUKASHENKO

Trump's decision last year to re-engage with Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, marked a sharp change in U.S. policy after years of treating the veteran Belarusian leader as a pariah because of his human rights record and backing for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Challenges of Diplomatic Efforts

However, analysts and opposition figures doubt whether Coale's diplomacy can succeed in peeling Lukashenko away from Putin, given his political and economic dependence on Moscow.

They say that while freeing many prisoners, Belarusian authorities have arrested new ones, in what the opposition describes as a "revolving door".

Coale has claimed credit for the release of 700 to 800 people since mid-2025. But according to Viasna, the human rights group founded by Bialiatski, the net total of political prisoners has only fallen to 888 today from 1,185 at the start of June 2025.

Bialiatski said pressure was also increasing against activists outside Belarus. He himself discovered last month that he had been placed on a "wanted" database by Belarus and Russia, although he did not know why.

Sanctions and the Future of Belarus

Bialiatski’s Call for Continued European Sanctions

BIALIATSKI SAYS EUROPEAN SANCTIONS MUST REMAIN IN FORCE

Bialiatski said the European Union should maintain sanctions on Belarus, including a ban on exports of potash fertiliser, of which Minsk is a major producer.

"As long as the (Ukraine) war continues and Belarus is aiding Russia in it, there are no grounds to discuss a shift in the EU's relationship with Belarus," he said.

Lukashenko’s Grip on Power

Bialiatski predicted that Lukashenko, aged 72 and in power since 1994, would never step aside, for fear of facing criminal charges.

"I think he'll hold onto power until the very end."

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, writing by Mark Trevelyan in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. envoy John Coale’s diplomacy has secured hundreds of prisoner releases, but has not weakened Lukashenko’s authoritarian machinery of repression.
  • Human rights data show some decline in political prisoner numbers—from over 1,185 in mid‑2025 to approximately 880 by August 2026—but repression persists at previously high levels.
  • Bialiatski urges the EU to maintain sanctions, particularly on potash exports, asserting there is no justification for easing them while Belarus continues to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has US engagement led to lasting reforms in Belarus?
No, while US efforts have freed some political prisoners, activist Ales Bialiatski says repression continues and the regime's nature remains unchanged.
What is Ales Bialiatski's stance on sanctions against Belarus?
Bialiatski believes European sanctions, including on potash exports, must remain until Belarus stops aiding Russia in the Ukraine war.
What risks do activists face outside Belarus?
Bialiatski revealed he was recently placed on a 'wanted' list by Belarus and Russia, indicating rising pressure on activists abroad.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Image for Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat

Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat

Image for UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution

UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution

Image for UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands

UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands

Image for Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister

Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister

Image for Germany cannot defend itself without new debt, says finance minister

Germany cannot defend itself without new debt, says finance minister

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Image for Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Image for Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Image for UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
Image for Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Image for Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Image for Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Image for EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral
EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral
Image for Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag
Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag
View All Headlines Posts