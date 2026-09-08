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Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Politics International Relations Ukraine Conflict White House Kremlin

Putin Tells Trump He Wants Swift End to Ukraine War, US-Russia Ties Restored

Key Details of Putin-Trump Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

Summary of the Conversation

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a phone call that he wanted a swift end to the war in Ukraine, something that would allow U.S.-Russia ties to be fully restored, the Kremlin said. 

Discussion of Peace Negotiations

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the pair had discussed the outcome of U.S. peace negotiators' weekend visit to Moscow and Kyiv - something he said both leaders had rated "with a plus sign" - and said that Putin had told Trump what he believed the United States could do to help end the conflict.

Putin's Assessment of the Situation

Putin had also given Trump his assessment of what the situation on the battlefield was and had made it clear that Russia had no hostile plans towards Europe, Ushakov said.  

Trump's Emphasis on Restoring Relations

"Donald Trump clearly emphasised the desirability of bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible, which would immediately open up prospects – impressive and far-reaching ones at that – for the full restoration of relations between the U.S. and Russia," said Ushakov.

Potential Impact on Trade and Economic Ties

"In his view, this would have a particular impact on trade and economic ties, promising enormous benefits for both countries. Donald Trump is keen to see a breakthrough achieved during his presidency. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin supported this approach".

Other Topics Discussed

Ushakov - who said Putin and Trump had also agreed on the need to continue prisoner exchanges - said he was not able to get into more details about what had been discussed, but described the conversation as constructive and said the two leaders had agreed they would stay in touch and speak to each other by phone again if the needed arose. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump emphasised a rapid end to the Ukraine conflict, linking it to restored bilateral relations and economic benefits for both countries
  • Both leaders viewed the weekend U.S. peace envoy visits to Moscow and Kyiv positively, terming them “useful” and constructive
  • Putin assured Trump that Russia holds no hostile plans toward Europe, and both sides agreed to continue communications and prisoner exchanges

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin and Trump discuss regarding Ukraine?
They discussed ways to achieve a swift end to the war in Ukraine, with both supporting peace efforts and restored U.S.-Russia ties.
What is the Kremlin’s position on Europe amid the Ukraine conflict?
Putin reiterated that Russia has no hostile plans towards Europe, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
What potential benefits were highlighted if the Ukraine war ends?
Trump emphasized that ending the conflict could restore U.S.-Russia relations, especially in trade and the economy, offering major mutual benefits.
Did Putin and Trump discuss prisoner exchanges?
Yes, they agreed on the need to continue prisoner exchanges as part of their ongoing dialogue.
Will Putin and Trump have further communications?
Yes, both leaders agreed to stay in touch and speak by phone again if necessary.

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