UK Minister Asserts Commitment to Falkland Islands' Sovereignty Amid Argentina Dispute

Britain Reaffirms Sovereignty and Support for Falkland Islanders

Ministerial Statement on Sovereignty

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A British Foreign Office minister said on Tuesday there was "no doubt" over Britain's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, after Argentine President Javier Milei stepped up his country's claims over the British overseas territory.

Commitment to Democratic Rights

"There can be no doubt about our commitment to the Falkland Islanders, their democratic rights and the UK's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands," Kirsty McNeill, a foreign office minister, told lawmakers.

Argentina's Renewed Claims and International Response

Argentine Sanctions and US Position

Milei last week said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the Falkland Islands, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic.

UK-US Relations on the Issue

McNeill said Britain's position was clear to the U.S. "The U.S. is our closest ally. They, too, are in no doubt about our unwavering support for the islanders," she said.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Sam Tabahriti and Andrew Heavens)