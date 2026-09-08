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Headlines

Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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headlines International News Conflict Russia Ukraine

Three Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk Regions

Details of the Drone Attacks and Casualties

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Three civilians have been killed in Ukrainian drone attacks, local officials said on Tuesday.

Casualties in Kursk Region

One person was killed in Russia's Kursk region, and two others in Russia's Bryansk region, officials said.

Casualties in Bryansk Region

One person was killed in Russia's Kursk region, and two others in Russia's Bryansk region, officials said.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.  

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • One person killed in Kursk and two in Bryansk, according to local Russian officials, but independent confirmation is lacking and Ukraine has not commented (anewz.tv).
  • Such drone attacks on Russian border regions have been part of a broader pattern—previous incidents include civilian deaths from strikes in Bryansk and Kursk, as well as impacts on energy infrastructure (odihr.osce.org).
  • Humanitarian monitoring reports document that drone attacks—both in occupied territories and Russian regions—have caused substantial civilian harm, raising concerns over proportionality and protection of non‑combatants (ukraine.ohchr.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilians were killed in the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions?
Three civilians were reported killed: one in the Kursk region and two in the Bryansk region.
Which regions in Russia were affected by the drone attacks?
The affected regions were Kursk and Bryansk, according to local officials.
Has Ukraine commented on the reported drone attacks?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the drone attacks.
Were the reports of drone attacks independently verified?
Reuters could not independently confirm the reports of the drone attacks.

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