Three Civilians Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk Regions
Details of the Drone Attacks and Casualties
Incident Overview
MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Three civilians have been killed in Ukrainian drone attacks, local officials said on Tuesday.
Casualties in Kursk Region
One person was killed in Russia's Kursk region, and two others in Russia's Bryansk region, officials said.
Casualties in Bryansk Region
One person was killed in Russia's Kursk region, and two others in Russia's Bryansk region, officials said.
Verification and Official Statements
Reuters could not independently confirm the reports and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)