Trump Calls for Swift End to Ukraine War and Restoration of U.S.-Russia Relations

Main Developments in U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Relations

Trump and Putin Discuss Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a phone call that he wanted a swift end to the war in Ukraine, something that would allow U.S.-Russia ties to be fully restored, the Kremlin said.

Diplomatic Efforts and Envoy Visits

Role of U.S. Envoys in Peace Talks

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the pair had discussed the outcome of a weekend visit to Moscow and Kyiv by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - something he said both leaders had rated "with a plus sign" - and said that Putin had told Trump what he believed the United States could do to help end the conflict.

Potential for Renewed Negotiations

Witkoff and Kushner - at Trump's behest - are trying to breathe new life into stalled talks designed to find a way to end the fighting and have raised the possibility that three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States could be resumed. Ushakov did not mention that on Tuesday however.

Putin’s Perspective on the Situation

Assessment of Battlefield Conditions

He said that Putin had given Trump his assessment of what the situation on the battlefield was and had made it clear that Russia has no hostile plans towards Europe.

Prospects for U.S.-Russia Relations

Economic and Trade Implications

"Donald Trump clearly emphasised the desirability of bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible, which would immediately open up prospects – impressive and far-reaching ones at that – for the full restoration of relations between the U.S. and Russia," said Ushakov.

Potential Economic Benefits

"In his view, this would have a particular impact on trade and economic ties, promising enormous benefits for both countries. Donald Trump is keen to see a breakthrough achieved during his presidency. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin supported this approach".

Continued Dialogue and Future Contacts

Ushakov - who said Putin and Trump had also agreed on the need to continue prisoner exchanges - said he was not able to get into more detail about what had been discussed, but described the conversation as constructive and said the two leaders had agreed they would stay in touch and speak to each other by phone again if the need arose.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )