GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Middle East

UN Says Certain Israeli Military Actions in Syria May Constitute War Crimes

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Commission Raises Concerns Over Israeli Military Activity in Syria

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A U.N. commission investigating Syria said on Tuesday it was deeply alarmed over Israel's military activity inside Syrian territory, warning that some actions including the detention of civilians could amount to war crimes.

Details of Israeli Military Operations

Presenting an update to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Commissioner Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said Israeli military operations in southern Syria had become "increasingly sustained and entrenched", with recurring ground incursions, patrols, raids and searches affecting civilians.

The Israeli mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Context: Syria's Political Situation

Syria is seeking to rebuild nearly two years after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Israeli Troop Movements and Buffer Zone Entry

Israeli troops entered a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone after the collapse of Assad's government in December 2024, a move Israel described as temporary and necessary to secure its border during the political transition.

Israel has since carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian military infrastructure and seized new positions deeper into Syria. The Syrian government and the United Nations have said the deployment violates Syrian sovereignty and a 1974 disengagement agreement that followed the 1973 Middle East war.

Israel says its actions are necessary to protect its security.

UN Commission Findings and Allegations

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said it had documented the establishment of temporary checkpoints and fixed military infrastructure by Israel on Syrian territory, particularly in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa.

"The Commission is deeply alarmed about continued Israeli violations," Ní Aoláin told the council, saying local residents reported "bewilderment" at Israeli actions while the country undergoes reconstruction.

Detention of Syrian Civilians

As of June, the commission had identified 49 Syrians, including two children, detained by the Israeli military on Syrian territory and believed to have been transferred across the border, she said.

"Such acts may amount to war crimes," Ní Aoláin said.

Concerns Over Treatment of Detainees

In a statement released alongside the session, the commission said some detainees were being held incommunicado, raising concerns about potential torture or ill-treatment. It said Israeli military activity had caused displacement among residents and described Israel's presence in the area as a "belligerent occupation".

International and Syrian Responses

The commission said it agreed with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity were unacceptable and must cease.

Syria's representative welcomed the commission's findings and reiterated Damascus' commitment to cooperate with U.N. human rights mechanisms while pursuing accountability for abuses committed under the former government.

The Syrian delegate also condemned Israeli military operations, accusing Israel of violating international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; additional reporting by Maya Gebeily in Beirut; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria reported that Israeli forces have established temporary checkpoints and fixed military infrastructure in southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and Daraa, and have detained civilians—including children—and transferred them across the border, raising concerns of war crimes.
  • Israel’s incursions and strikes into the UNDOF buffer zone violate the 1974 disengagement agreement and Syrian sovereignty; observers document hundreds of airstrikes, ground raids, over 900 incursions in Quneitra during 2025, and extensive military occupation of the demilitarised zone.
  • The reported detentions—some held incommunicado—spark fears of torture or ill-treatment; local populations report bewilderment, displacement, and restrictions, prompting UN calls to cease violations and uphold Syria's territorial integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN commission say about Israeli actions in Syria?
The UN commission warned that Israeli military activity in Syria, including the detention of civilians, could amount to war crimes.
How has Israel justified its military presence in Syria?
Israel claims its operations are necessary to secure its border during the political transition following the collapse of Assad's government.
How many Syrians have been detained by Israeli forces according to the commission?
The commission identified 49 Syrians, including two children, detained by Israeli forces and believed transferred across the border.
What violations did Syria and the United Nations accuse Israel of?
Syria and the United Nations accused Israel of violating Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 disengagement agreement.
What concerns were raised about the treatment of detained Syrians?
The commission highlighted concerns of incommunicado detention and possible torture or ill-treatment of detainees.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Image for Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say

Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say

Image for Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Image for Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation

Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation

Image for German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

Image for Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO

Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Image for Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Image for Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Image for UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
Image for Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Portugal lawmakers set to reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister
Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Image for UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
Image for Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Image for Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Zelenskiy says US envoys presented 'decent ideas' for peace talks
Image for Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
View All Headlines Posts