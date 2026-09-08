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Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Bosnia Expels Two Serbian Diplomats in Protest Over Mladic Funeral

By Daria Sito-Sucic

Bosnia's Diplomatic Response to Mladic Funeral

Background: Mladic's Death and Funeral

SARAJEVO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia expelled two Serbian diplomats on Tuesday and suspended plans to sign a regional cooperation accord in protest over Belgrade's decision to hold a lavish public funeral for former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic.

Mladic died on August 27 in The Hague, where he had been serving a life sentence for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the siege of Sarajevo and the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica.

Thousands of people attended his funeral in Belgrade on Monday, in a demonstration of how Mladic remains revered among many in Serbia and Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic. Government officials were among the mourners at the funeral, which was presided over by the head of Serbia's Orthodox Church.

Bosnia's Actions Against Serbian Diplomats

Expulsion of Diplomats

Bosnia's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said two people at Serbia's embassy in Sarajevo, military attache Milan Dulanovic and intelligence adviser Danko Maksimovic, had 48 hours to leave the country. He did not elaborate.

Suspension of Regional Cooperation

Konakovic said Bosnia would also abstain from signing a memorandum on good neighbourly relations and cooperation of the Western Balkan countries, which is due to be signed in Montenegro on October 1.

"With such a Serbia we will not sign documents on good neighbourly relations," he told a press conference, adding that Serbia had "crossed all red lines" with its handling of Mladic's death and funeral. 

Withdrawal of Embassy Staff

Konakovic said on Monday that Bosnia would withdraw most staff from its embassy in Belgrade in protest at Serbia's handling of Mladic's funeral.

Reactions and International Response

Serbian Government and Public Reactions

On Tuesday, Konakovic criticised a lack of response from the Serbian government after supporters displayed a gigantic picture of Mladic at a soccer match in Belgrade at the weekend, with his finger pointing "Direction Potocari", the site of the 1995 massacre near the town of Srebrenica.

European Commission's Statement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described on Tuesday the images of Mladic's funeral as "shocking" and said the presence of some senior Serbian officials there "demonstrate a failure to confront a dark chapter in Europe's recent history" and could undermine Belgrade's plans to join the EU.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-SucicEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Bosnia unilaterally expelled two Serbian embassy staff and will abstain from a Western Balkans cooperation memorandum in protest over Belgrade’s funeral for Mladic. (elpais.com)
  • The funeral featured military honours, senior Serbian officials, and thousands of mourners—provoking strong condemnation from EU leaders who called the images “shocking” and said they contradict EU values. (euronews.com)
  • Bosnia’s foreign minister also withdrew embassy personnel, and the EU’s reaction signals growing tensions in Serbia’s EU accession process. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bosnia expel two Serbian diplomats?
Bosnia expelled two Serbian diplomats in protest over Serbia's decision to host a public funeral for Ratko Mladic, who was convicted of genocide and war crimes.
Who was Ratko Mladic and why is his funeral controversial?
Ratko Mladic was a former Bosnian Serb General convicted of genocide and war crimes. His public funeral in Belgrade sparked outrage in Bosnia.
What agreements did Bosnia suspend after the funeral?
Bosnia suspended plans to sign a regional cooperation memorandum with Western Balkan countries in protest at Serbia’s actions.
How did the European Commission react to the Mladic funeral?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the images from Mladic's funeral as 'shocking' and criticized the presence of Serbian officials.
What additional diplomatic actions did Bosnia take?
Bosnia decided to withdraw most of its staff from its embassy in Belgrade as a further sign of protest.

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