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Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Romanian Intelligence Thwarts Russian Sabotage Attempt Amid European Tensions

Sabotage Attempt and European Response

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Romania's SRI intelligence service prevented a sabotage operation coordinated by Russia on Romanian territory, it said on Tuesday, as Ukraine's European allies seek to counteract what they say are Moscow's attempts to destabilise them.

European Accusations Against Moscow

European countries blame Moscow for sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation targeting supporters of Kyiv's war effort.

Recent Incidents Raising Tensions

They include an August drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport that ratcheted up tensions between Berlin and Moscow.

Russia's Denial and Diplomatic Silence

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in sabotage. The Russian embassy in Bucharest did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Details of the Romanian Investigation

SRI said a Russian citizen based in Romania had been under surveillance since February as part of an investigation involving international partners, adding that his actions repeated the pattern seen in previous cases.

Sabotage Methods and Targets

"The Russian citizen was instructed by an intermediary to make photo-video materials with targets of strategic military interest, including Ukrainian ANTONOV cargo aircraft during their presence on the national territory," SRI said in a statement.

Use of Vulnerable Individuals

"The investigation also revealed that the Russian Federation continues to use persons from vulnerable categories to carry out such illegal activities."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov in Sofia, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Romanian SRI, working with international partners, prevented a Russian‑orchestrated sabotage operation targeting military‑strategic assets on Sept 8, 2026.
  • The suspect, a Russian citizen based in Romania, had been under surveillance since February and was directed by intermediaries to collect photo‑video reconnaissance of key targets, including Ukrainian An‑Antonov cargo aircraft.
  • This case aligns with an escalating pattern of decentralized Russian sabotage across Europe — using proxy actors recruited online to undermine support for Ukraine, as seen in operations in Germany, Poland, Czechia, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Romania's SRI intelligence service prevent?
Romania's SRI prevented a sabotage operation coordinated by Russia on Romanian territory.
How was the alleged Russian citizen involved in the sabotage attempt?
The Russian citizen reportedly created photo-video materials of targets with strategic military interest in Romania.
What tactics are European countries blaming Moscow for?
European countries accuse Moscow of sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation against supporters of Ukraine.
Was there any recent incident cited as an example of increased tensions?
Yes, the August drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport was cited as an example of increased tensions between Berlin and Moscow.
What pattern did the Romanian SRI note about suspected sabotage activities?
SRI noted the use of vulnerable individuals to carry out illegal espionage and sabotage activities, repeating previous patterns.

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