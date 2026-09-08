Romanian Intelligence Thwarts Russian Sabotage Attempt Amid European Tensions

Sabotage Attempt and European Response

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Romania's SRI intelligence service prevented a sabotage operation coordinated by Russia on Romanian territory, it said on Tuesday, as Ukraine's European allies seek to counteract what they say are Moscow's attempts to destabilise them.

European Accusations Against Moscow

European countries blame Moscow for sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation targeting supporters of Kyiv's war effort.

Recent Incidents Raising Tensions

They include an August drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport that ratcheted up tensions between Berlin and Moscow.

Russia's Denial and Diplomatic Silence

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in sabotage. The Russian embassy in Bucharest did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Details of the Romanian Investigation

SRI said a Russian citizen based in Romania had been under surveillance since February as part of an investigation involving international partners, adding that his actions repeated the pattern seen in previous cases.

Sabotage Methods and Targets

"The Russian citizen was instructed by an intermediary to make photo-video materials with targets of strategic military interest, including Ukrainian ANTONOV cargo aircraft during their presence on the national territory," SRI said in a statement.

Use of Vulnerable Individuals

"The investigation also revealed that the Russian Federation continues to use persons from vulnerable categories to carry out such illegal activities."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov in Sofia, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)