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Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv as US envoys leave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv After Departure of US Peace Envoys

Renewed Russian Attacks and International Response

Details of the Missile Strikes on Kyiv

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia resumed airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, shortly after the departure of U.S. peace negotiators, attacking the city with ballistic missiles and injuring six people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. 

People were also trapped in a residential building and there were fires across Kyiv, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, after what he said were Russian ballistic missile strikes. 

Damage to Residential Areas

A five-storey apartment building and a three-storey residential block were damaged by falling debris, the Kyiv Military Administration said on Telegram separately, asking people to seek shelter. 

Regional Security Measures

As explosions were heard in Kyiv, neighbouring Poland, a NATO and European Union member, began military aviation operations to protect its airspace against a risk of violation, its armed forces said on X.

Diplomatic Context and US Envoy Departure

Russia resumed its attacks after U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff left following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's 4-1/2 year war in Ukraine.

They arrived from talks in Moscow, after which the Kremlin said it did not rule out the resumption of the three-way negotiations. 

Broader Regional Impact

Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Russia

In Russia, Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure and injured people in the Volga river city of Saratov, some 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, according to the regional governor. 

Strategic Importance of Saratov

The area is home to a large oil refinery run by state oil company Rosneft, as well as a number of other industrial and military facilities. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv; Writing by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia resumed heavy strikes on Kyiv with ballistic missiles right after U.S. peace envoys left, underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire pause (lemonde.fr)
  • Six people were injured in Kyiv, with residential buildings damaged and fires breaking out, prompting civil defense warnings (lemonde.fr)
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks hit civilian infrastructure in Saratov, injuring individuals as reported by regional governor Roman Busargin (thedailyguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv after the US peace envoys left?
Russia resumed airstrikes on Kyiv using ballistic missiles, injuring six people and damaging residential buildings.
Who were the US peace envoys visiting Ukraine?
The US peace envoys were Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who recently held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
How did Poland respond to the missile strikes on Kyiv?
Poland began military aviation operations to protect its airspace against possible violations following the attacks.
Were there any other attacks reported outside Kyiv?
Ukrainian drones reportedly damaged civilian infrastructure and injured people in Saratov, Russia.
What buildings were damaged in the Kyiv missile strikes?
A five-storey apartment building and a three-storey residential block were damaged due to falling debris from the missile strikes.

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